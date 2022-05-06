H+H International Q1 Adjusted EBITDA DKK 159 Million vs. Estimate DKK 126 Million
(PLX AI) – H H International Q1 revenue DKK 874 million vs. estimate DKK 828 million.Q1 organic growth 29%Q1 adjusted EBIT DKK 110 million vs. estimate DKK 78 millionQ1 adjusted EBIT margin 13%Outlook FY adjusted EBIT DKK 440-520 million
