Mindtree and LTI Announce Merger to Create India's Next Large-Scale IT Services Player
Bangalore, India and Warren, N.J. (ots/PRNewswire) - The Boards of Directors of
Mindtree and LTI at their respective meetings held today approved a composite
scheme of amalgamation of both these independently listed IT services companies
under the Larsen & Toubro Group. The proposed integration will see Mindtree and
LTI join strengths to create an efficient and scaled up IT services provider
exceeding $3.5 Bn. The transaction is subject to shareholder and regulatory
approvals.
Both Mindtree and LTI have delivered market-leading financial performance and
created value for shareholders. Given that recent industry shifts (e.g.,
prominence of large deals, preference for end-to-end offerings) are benefitting
at-scale players, the two companies have decided that the time is appropriate to
combine the strengths of both organizations to better serve the customers.
Significant scale benefits are anticipated through Mindtree and LTI's
complementary strengths resulting in a stronger portfolio of offerings across
verticals. Enhanced customer engagement and delivery model through
industrialization of delivery and streamlined value-enabling processes is
expected to result in improvement in large deal capabilities. These
opportunities will create a more distinctive employee value proposition and
stronger partnerships with ecosystem players.
Upon the scheme becoming effective, all shareholders of Mindtree will be issued
shares of LTI at the ratio of 73 shares of LTI for every 100 shares of Mindtree.
The new shares of LTI so issued will be traded on the NSE and BSE. Larsen &
Toubro Limited will hold 68.73% of LTI after the merger.
For now, the companies will continue to function independently. A Steering
Committee will be constituted to oversee the transition till the merger process
is complete. The name of the combined entity will be " LTIMindtree " leveraging
the advantages of both the brands and creating value for all the stakeholders.
Speaking about the merger, A. M. Naik, Chairman, Mindtree , said, "This merger
represents our continued commitment to grow the IT services business in line
with our strategic vision. The highly complementary businesses of Mindtree and
LTI will make this integration a 'win-win' proposition for our customers,
investors, shareholders, and employees."
Speaking about the merger, S. N. Subrahmanyan, Vice Chairman, Mindtree , said,
"We are confident that the proposed merger will help us build on the combined
strengths of both these organizations to unlock synergies through scale,
cross-vertical expertise, and talent pool. This will help us emerge as a partner
of choice for large-scale tech transformations and create a distinctive employee
value proposition."
Advisors
KPMG India Services LLP acted as financial advisor to Mindtree.
JSA (Advocates and Solicitors) acted as legal advisors to Mindtree.
Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited provided fairness opinion to
Mindtree on the valuation done by the valuer for the proposed transaction.
Ernst & Young Merchant Banking Services LLP were appointed as valuers by
Mindtree.
About Mindtree
Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE is a global technology consulting and services company
that enables enterprises across industries to drive superior competitive
advantage, customer experiences and business outcomes by harnessing digital and
cloud technologies. A digital transformation partner to more than 275 of the
world's most pioneering enterprises, Mindtree brings extensive domain,
technology and consulting expertise to help reimagine business models,
accelerate innovation and maximize growth. As a socially and environmentally
responsible business, Mindtree is focused on growth as well as sustainability in
building long-term stakeholder value. Powered by more than 35,000 talented and
entrepreneurial professionals across 24 countries, Mindtree - a Larsen & Toubro
Group company - is consistently recognized among the best places to work. For
more, please visit http://www.mindtree.com/ or @Mindtree_Ltd
(https://twitter.com/Mindtree_Ltd) .
