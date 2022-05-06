Mindtree and LTI Announce Merger to Create India's Next Large-Scale IT Services Player

Bangalore, India and Warren, N.J. (ots/PRNewswire) - The Boards of Directors of

Mindtree and LTI at their respective meetings held today approved a composite

scheme of amalgamation of both these independently listed IT services companies

under the Larsen & Toubro Group. The proposed integration will see Mindtree and

LTI join strengths to create an efficient and scaled up IT services provider

exceeding $3.5 Bn. The transaction is subject to shareholder and regulatory

approvals.



Both Mindtree and LTI have delivered market-leading financial performance and

created value for shareholders. Given that recent industry shifts (e.g.,

prominence of large deals, preference for end-to-end offerings) are benefitting

at-scale players, the two companies have decided that the time is appropriate to

combine the strengths of both organizations to better serve the customers.





Significant scale benefits are anticipated through Mindtree and LTI'scomplementary strengths resulting in a stronger portfolio of offerings acrossverticals. Enhanced customer engagement and delivery model throughindustrialization of delivery and streamlined value-enabling processes isexpected to result in improvement in large deal capabilities. Theseopportunities will create a more distinctive employee value proposition andstronger partnerships with ecosystem players.Upon the scheme becoming effective, all shareholders of Mindtree will be issuedshares of LTI at the ratio of 73 shares of LTI for every 100 shares of Mindtree.The new shares of LTI so issued will be traded on the NSE and BSE. Larsen &Toubro Limited will hold 68.73% of LTI after the merger.For now, the companies will continue to function independently. A SteeringCommittee will be constituted to oversee the transition till the merger processis complete. The name of the combined entity will be " LTIMindtree " leveragingthe advantages of both the brands and creating value for all the stakeholders.Speaking about the merger, A. M. Naik, Chairman, Mindtree , said, "This mergerrepresents our continued commitment to grow the IT services business in linewith our strategic vision. The highly complementary businesses of Mindtree andLTI will make this integration a 'win-win' proposition for our customers,investors, shareholders, and employees."Speaking about the merger, S. N. Subrahmanyan, Vice Chairman, Mindtree , said,"We are confident that the proposed merger will help us build on the combinedstrengths of both these organizations to unlock synergies through scale,cross-vertical expertise, and talent pool. This will help us emerge as a partnerof choice for large-scale tech transformations and create a distinctive employeevalue proposition."AdvisorsKPMG India Services LLP acted as financial advisor to Mindtree.JSA (Advocates and Solicitors) acted as legal advisors to Mindtree.Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited provided fairness opinion toMindtree on the valuation done by the valuer for the proposed transaction.Ernst & Young Merchant Banking Services LLP were appointed as valuers byMindtree.About MindtreeMindtree (NSE: MINDTREE is a global technology consulting and services companythat enables enterprises across industries to drive superior competitiveadvantage, customer experiences and business outcomes by harnessing digital andcloud technologies. A digital transformation partner to more than 275 of theworld's most pioneering enterprises, Mindtree brings extensive domain,technology and consulting expertise to help reimagine business models,accelerate innovation and maximize growth. As a socially and environmentallyresponsible business, Mindtree is focused on growth as well as sustainability inbuilding long-term stakeholder value. Powered by more than 35,000 talented andentrepreneurial professionals across 24 countries, Mindtree - a Larsen & ToubroGroup company - is consistently recognized among the best places to work. Formore, please visit http://www.mindtree.com/ or @Mindtree_Ltd(https://twitter.com/Mindtree_Ltd) .For more information, contact: mailto:media@mindtree.com .View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/mindtree-and-lti-announce-merger-to-create-indias-next-large-scale-it-services-player-301541623.htmlContact:+91-8551882111Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/115153/5215397OTS: Mindtree