Hack Your Closet speeds up shipments by 300% with nShift

Stockholm (ots/PRNewswire) - Automatic printing and greater carrier options
revolutionize delivery management

Hack Your Closet, the sustainable personal styling subscription service, has
created a more efficient and sustainable shipment process with nShift , the
global leader in parcel delivery management. By processing orders more
effectively, bulk printing labels and automating the carrier booking process,
the company has taken another crucial step toward its mission of reducing
overproduction in the clothing industry.

Through a subscription service, the company sends customers across Sweden and
France curated recommendations of four garments each month. These are selected
for them based on the style profile they create on sign-up. At the end of the
month, the customer returns the clothes, which are washed and sent to another
customer. The returning customer then receives new recommendations to wear for a
month.

For optimum results, the delivery process must be seamless. As such, the Hack
Your Closet team was searching for an automated shipping solution that would
enable them to connect with low-carbon delivery options. nShift proved to be
just the partner they were looking for.

Hack Your Closet ships to thousands of monthly subscribers at a time.
Previously, the team had to print all the labels manually. With nShift, however,
they can now bulk print for unlimited numbers of customers. This significantly
reduces the time and effort spent on delivery management.

Crucially, nShift also makes it easy for Hack Your Closet to onboard new
shipping partners. The team can continuously pursue more local and more
sustainable carrier options, reducing their carbon footprint even further. This
includes options for both home delivery and post office collection.

Diana Saloum , Distribution Manager for Hack Your Closet , said, "Clothing
production accounts for around one-tenth of global greenhouse gas emissions. By
borrowing clothes that come exclusively out of overstocks, samples and
second-hand sources, Hack Your Closet subscribers can make a huge dent in their
annual carbon footprint.

"To make this possible for consumers, it's vital that we process and ship orders
quickly. We ship to approximately 700 customers each week. Bulk ordering used to
take around half an hour. Manual printing was taking us a further two and a half
hours. With nShift, we are able to do it all in one hour. So the whole process
is now three times faster than it was before."

Lars Pedersen, CEO for nShift said, "Companies like Hack Your Closet represent a
sustainable fashion future. To maximize their impact, they need to ensure they
are shipping as effectively as possible. We make it easier to onboard new
shipping partners, meaning the team can continuously pursue more local and more
sustainable carrier options, reducing their carbon footprint even further. This
includes options for both home delivery and post office collection."

Read more about Hack Your Closet's work with nShift: https://nshift.com/customer
-stories/nshift-helps-hack-your-closet-save-time-and-the-planet

