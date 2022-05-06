Hack Your Closet speeds up shipments by 300% with nShift

Stockholm (ots/PRNewswire) - Automatic printing and greater carrier options

revolutionize delivery management



Hack Your Closet, the sustainable personal styling subscription service, has

created a more efficient and sustainable shipment process with nShift , the

global leader in parcel delivery management. By processing orders more

effectively, bulk printing labels and automating the carrier booking process,

the company has taken another crucial step toward its mission of reducing

overproduction in the clothing industry.



Through a subscription service, the company sends customers across Sweden and

France curated recommendations of four garments each month. These are selected

for them based on the style profile they create on sign-up. At the end of the

month, the customer returns the clothes, which are washed and sent to another

customer. The returning customer then receives new recommendations to wear for a

month.





For optimum results, the delivery process must be seamless. As such, the HackYour Closet team was searching for an automated shipping solution that wouldenable them to connect with low-carbon delivery options. nShift proved to bejust the partner they were looking for.Hack Your Closet ships to thousands of monthly subscribers at a time.Previously, the team had to print all the labels manually. With nShift, however,they can now bulk print for unlimited numbers of customers. This significantlyreduces the time and effort spent on delivery management.Crucially, nShift also makes it easy for Hack Your Closet to onboard newshipping partners. The team can continuously pursue more local and moresustainable carrier options, reducing their carbon footprint even further. Thisincludes options for both home delivery and post office collection.Diana Saloum , Distribution Manager for Hack Your Closet , said, "Clothingproduction accounts for around one-tenth of global greenhouse gas emissions. Byborrowing clothes that come exclusively out of overstocks, samples andsecond-hand sources, Hack Your Closet subscribers can make a huge dent in theirannual carbon footprint."To make this possible for consumers, it's vital that we process and ship ordersquickly. We ship to approximately 700 customers each week. Bulk ordering used totake around half an hour. Manual printing was taking us a further two and a halfhours. With nShift, we are able to do it all in one hour. So the whole processis now three times faster than it was before."Lars Pedersen, CEO for nShift said, "Companies like Hack Your Closet represent asustainable fashion future. To maximize their impact, they need to ensure theyare shipping as effectively as possible. We make it easier to onboard newshipping partners, meaning the team can continuously pursue more local and moresustainable carrier options, reducing their carbon footprint even further. Thisincludes options for both home delivery and post office collection."Read more about Hack Your Closet's work with nShift: https://nshift.com/customer-stories/nshift-helps-hack-your-closet-save-time-and-the-planetContact:Gareth Streeter,gareth.streeter@fourteenforty.uk / +44(0)7734 251 496Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161905/5215592OTS: nShift