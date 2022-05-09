Hochtief Q1 EBITDA Tops Estimates; Guidance Unchanged
(PLX AI) – Hochtief Q1 revenue EUR 5,333.3 million.Q1 net income EUR 118.2 millionQ1 EBITDA EUR 268.8 million vs. estimate EUR 265 millionQ1 orders EUR 6,507.1 million, a 10% increase y/yQ1 EBITDA margin 5%Outlook FY net profit EUR 475-520 million …
- Offer for CIMIC minorities well advanced; squeeze-out initiated and completion expected in Q2 2022
