Bavarian Nordic Q1 EBITDA Loss Lower Than Expected; FY Guidance Unchanged
- (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic Q1 revenue DKK 320 million vs. estimate DKK 322 million.
- Q1 EBITDA DKK -94 million vs. estimate DKK -103 million
- Outlook FY revenue DKK 1,100-1,400 million (unchanged)
- Outlook FY EBITDA DKK -1,300 to -1,000 million (unchanged)
- Says COVID-19 vaccine candidate confirming its potential as a universal booster vaccine and initiating the Phase 3 trial later this year
- Says rabies business demonstrated a stronger than expected performance in both US and Germany that off sets a slower than expected start of the TBE market during Q1
