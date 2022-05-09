Caverion Targets Organic Growth 3-4%, M&A Revenue Growth 2-3% per Year by 2025
- (PLX AI) – Caverion targets Organic revenue growth: 3−4% per year until the end of 2025.
- Caverion targets M&A revenue growth: 2−3% p.a. over the strategy period
- Previously, Caverion has a target of organic revenue growth > 4% p.a. over the cycle supported by bolt-on acquisitions in selected growth areas
- Target of Adjusted EBITA > 5.5% of revenue is unchanged
