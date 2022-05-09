Almirall delivers good business performance in Q1 and reiterates full year 2022 guidance
Barcelona, Spain (ots/PRNewswire) -
- Good start to the year with Core Net Sales* at EUR218.8 MM (+1.6%
year-on-year) driven by recently launched products and good performance of
European Dermatology portfolio
- Total EBITDA reached EUR59.6MM which includes a net positive impact of EUR9MM
from the transfer of global rights for Eklira® and Duaklir® from AstraZeneca
to Covis Pharma
- Solid Core results with strong EU Dermatology performance as sales increased
+31% year-on-year due to the positive contribution from growth drivers.
Ilumetri® continues to show strong performance with excellent momentum of the
anti IL-23 class while the recent rollouts of Klisyri® and Wynzora® in Europe
are gaining good traction
- The company is working hard on the late-stage pipeline to leverage its
significant potential and preparing the business for important launches such
as lebrikizumab following positive 16 week-data from phase 3 clinical studies
reported this quarter
- Mr. Carlos Gallardo has been appointed Chairman and President of the Board of
Directors of Almirall at the General Shareholders Meeting on May 6th. His
international experience in the pharmaceutical industry as well as in the
digital health sector will support Almirall in its growth trajectory and help
position the company as a leader in Dermatology
- Based on the good performance of the business in Q1, Almirall is reiterating
its 2022 guidance
Almirall, S.A. (ALM) (http://www.almirall.com/) , the global biopharmaceutical
company based in Barcelona, has announced its Q1 2022 financial results.
Summary of results
- Core Net Sales* reached EUR218.8 MM, a +1.6% year-on-year increase with
positive contribution from growth drivers. Core EBITDA* reached EUR50.3 MM, a
-26% year-on-year decrease, in line with expected performance as Q1 2021 had
the positive effect of EUR16MM in one-offs**.
- Total EBITDA was at EUR59.6 MM, a -19,7% year-on-year decrease, and it
includes the net positive impact from other income related to the AstraZeneca
and Covis Pharma agreement (EUR9MM)***.
- Almirall finished Q1 with a very healthy balance sheet with Net Debt of
EUR253.0MM and a 1.1 x Net Debt to EBITDA .
- SG&A (Selling, General and Administrative) expenses were EUR102.9 MM (47% of
Core Net Sales*), higher than last year as expected to support the launch of
Wynzora®, Klisyri® in the US & EU, and Ilumetri® rollout in key countries.
- Core Gross Margin * of 66.7% was in line with expectations. Product
divestments in Q1 2021 benefited the comparable period.***
*Core business excludes AstraZeneca and Covis Pharma contribution: Deferred
Income and Other Income.
** Divestments of a small product in Spain and licensing out income from other
products with a combined positive impact on Net Sales of EUR16 MM.
*** EUR9 MM booked in Q1 2022 boosting Total EBITDA following from the transfer
of global rights for Eklira® and Duaklir® from AstraZeneca to Covis Pharma.
Further information from Almirall's Q1 results is available at:
https://www.almirall.com/media/newsroom
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1217694/Almirall_Logo.jpg
Contact:
Ester Riu,
ester.riu@almirall.com,
+34 671 580 438
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161530/5216485
OTS: Almirall, S.A.
