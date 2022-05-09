Almirall delivers good business performance in Q1 and reiterates full year 2022 guidance

- Good start to the year with Core Net Sales* at EUR218.8 MM (+1.6%

year-on-year) driven by recently launched products and good performance of

European Dermatology portfolio

- Total EBITDA reached EUR59.6MM which includes a net positive impact of EUR9MM

from the transfer of global rights for Eklira® and Duaklir® from AstraZeneca

to Covis Pharma

- Solid Core results with strong EU Dermatology performance as sales increased

+31% year-on-year due to the positive contribution from growth drivers.

Ilumetri® continues to show strong performance with excellent momentum of the

anti IL-23 class while the recent rollouts of Klisyri® and Wynzora® in Europe

are gaining good traction

- The company is working hard on the late-stage pipeline to leverage its

significant potential and preparing the business for important launches such

as lebrikizumab following positive 16 week-data from phase 3 clinical studies

reported this quarter

- Mr. Carlos Gallardo has been appointed Chairman and President of the Board of

Directors of Almirall at the General Shareholders Meeting on May 6th. His

international experience in the pharmaceutical industry as well as in the

digital health sector will support Almirall in its growth trajectory and help

position the company as a leader in Dermatology

- Based on the good performance of the business in Q1, Almirall is reiterating

its 2022 guidance



Almirall, S.A. (ALM) (http://www.almirall.com/) , the global biopharmaceutical

company based in Barcelona, has announced its Q1 2022 financial results.



