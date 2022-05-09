Ambu Drops 7% After Danske Downgrades, Sees Outlook Uncertainty
(PLX AI) – Ambu shares fell 7% after Danske Bank cut the stock to hold from buy, saying guidance remained uncertain even after last week's cut. Ambu cut its FY Outlook for organic growth to 13% or higher from 15% or higher previously, while EBIT …
- Ambu cut its FY Outlook for organic growth to 13% or higher from 15% or higher previously, while EBIT margin was cut to 5% or higher from 7% or higher previously after Q2 revenue missed estimates
- The weak Q2 maintains the uncertainty about the FY outlook despite a lowering of the guidance, Danske said, slashing its price target on the stock to DKK 100 from DKK 180
- Ambu needs around 30% organic growth in Visualisation in the second half of the fiscal year to reach its updated FY guidance, while the year will be even more back-end loaded and Q4 driven, Danske said
