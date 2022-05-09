Scatec Sell-Off Was Too Big, Nordea Says, Reiterating Buy
(PLX AI) – Scatec's share sell-off was out of sync with the financial impact of the company's Q1 numbers and Ukraine issues, analysts at Nordea said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock. Price target cut to NOK 140 from NOK 175Scatec …
- Price target cut to NOK 140 from NOK 175
- Scatec reported a disappointing Q1, with higher costs in the Philippines and lower earnings from Ukraine leaving another covenant breach, so it will keep struggling to regain investor confidence, Nordea said
- But the existing backlog of 1.7 GW is fully funded and ready for construction to start this year, while an EV/EBITDA multiple of 12 on the revised 2022 guidance points to a continued buy rating, according to Nordea
