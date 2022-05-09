Q2-2022 preliminary report shows increased growth



The following are some of the company's highlights:

- Total revenue +39% at $4.8m

- Gross profit +43% at $3.1m, with gross margins of 65% versus 63% - Earnings +20% at $0.5m on a normalized basis

- Dean Felton joined the Aspermont board

- Aspermont returned to live events with Future of Mining - Australia - Aspermont subsidiary, Kondinin Group, awarded $2.3m government contract - Aspermont set out corporate strategy at recent AGM - Soochow CSSD Capital Markets engaged as corporate adviser

The company has drastically improved their growth rate compared to historical results.



This growth in revenues is by far the strongest compared to previous full year results and Q1 2022. The company has already generated revenues of over 9M AUD for the first half of 2022.



At the current cumulated rate, the company could grow at an accelerated 25% growth rate for FY2022e. This rhythm is far higher than our current estimates, which is 8.9%.



The company has now accumulated 23 consecutive growth quarters and generated positive return for shareholders over the past five years.

Aspermont returned to live events



Aspermont has organised their first live event, 'The Future of Mining' March 27-29 in Australia. For this year, Aspermont is returning to the live events scene with FOM Sydney, which will bring in more than $1 million in new revenue at guaranteed gross margins. FOM Denver is scheduled for September 27th, 2022, with high advance bookings; it is the biggest Aspermont event to date with over 700 registered guests.

Kondinin Group, awarded $2.3m government contract



At the heart of Aspermont's agricultural media brands is the Kondinin Group, which is the premier information distributor to Australia's agricultural sector. Mr David Littleproud, Minister for Agriculture and Northern Australia, awarded $2.3 million Federal Drought Resilience Innovation Grant to Kondinin Group. In addition, the award will assist in the development of the Kondinin Group's Drought Resilience Program for Agriculture Research, which will give Australia's farmers comprehensive drought-related information and assistance on drought mitigation measures and technology.



Rating: BUY

Analyst: GBC

