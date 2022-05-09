Tyson Foods Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus; Productivity Savings on Track
- (PLX AI) – Tyson Foods Q2 EPS USD 2.28.
- Q2 adjusted operating income USD 1,161 million vs. estimate USD 984 million
- Q2 adjusted EPS USD 2.29 vs. estimate USD 1.91
- Q2 adjusted operating margin 8.9%
- Says targeting $1 billion in productivity savings by the end of fiscal 2024 and more than $400 million in fiscal 2022, relative to a fiscal 2021 cost baseline
- Says we are currently on track to achieve our planned productivity savings for fiscal 2022
