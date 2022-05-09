Exelon Q1 Adj. EPS Rises to $0.64
(PLX AI) – Exelon's GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations for the first quarter of 2022 decreased to $0.49 per share from $0.53 GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations per share in the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating …
- Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the first quarter of 2022 increased to $0.64 per share from $0.55 per share in the first quarter of 2021
