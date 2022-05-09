Anlass der Studie: Update

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Kleos Space S.A. (ISIN: AU0000015588). Analyst Christian Orquera reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his AUD 2.60 price target.



Kleos Space SA (Kleos) has published its Q1 2022 financial and business update. The company achieved revenues of EUR107k (AUD 167k). The company is also expecting a contract worth EUR900k to be closed shortly and mostly invoiced in Q2. Kleos reported a cash position of EUR2.5m which provides comfortable financial latitude for operations considering that it plans to reach monthly EBITDA profitability by mid-2022. Management communicated a positive outlook for 2022, which foresees achieving a sound year-end annualised revenue run rate (ARR) of USD18m (~EUR17.1m). Vigilance Mission, the company's second satellite cluster has been operating and generating revenues since early April. Due to the larger combined data collection capacity of 134m km2/day (1 cluster: 15m km2/day), we expect both clusters to attract larger contracts during the coming months. Patrol Mission, the third cluster, successfully launched on 4 April. We estimate that this cluster's commissioning process will take ~3-4 months and is thus on track to generate revenues by August. We anticipate that Patrol Mission will almost double Kleos' current data collection capacity to 253m km2/day, accelerating revenue growth further during H2 2022. The launch of the fourth satellite cluster, Observer Mission, is now scheduled for Q2/Q3 (previously June 2022). Kleos is analysing SpaceX's updated report of the expected rocket vibration at launch. If it turns out to be too high, Kleos may decide to launch up to three months later to protect its satellites. Importantly, Kleos launched a new Mission as a Service (MaaS) product as an extension to its Data as a Service (DaaS) offering in Q1. MaaS gives its clients exclusive, tailor-made access to its satellites in accordance with intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance mission requirements. We believe Russia's invasion of Ukraine will likely drive additional government demand for Kleos' RF data and its new MaaS offering. Our view of the company's prospects remains positive. The strong sales momentum expected in H2 will be a good catalyst for the stock. Based on unchanged estimates, we reiterate our Buy rating and our price target of AUD 2.60.



