Anlass der Studie: Update Report

Empfehlung: Buy

seit: 09.05.2022

Kursziel: EUR 6,90 (voll verwässert, bisher EUR 7,70)

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA



New significant shareholder through convertible bond



With the issuance of a de facto mandatory convertible bond, Ikonisys has, in our view, found a smart solution to one of its major problems: Funding the market entry of Ikoniscope20 in the US and Europe and funding the further development of the microscope platform into a state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) system. In addition, Ikonisys will broaden its shareholder base by adding an institutional investment company headquartered in Dubai, that specializes in customized debt-and-equity financing for small-to-medium sized businesses. Based on a three-stage discounted cash flow entity model (primary valuation method) and including the proceeds from convertible and warrants, we calculate a fully diluted price target of EUR 6.90 per share. We confirm our Buy rating for the shares of Ikonisys SA.



Kontakt für Rückfragen

Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553

peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de



