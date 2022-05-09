checkAd

Original-Research Ikonisys SA (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

Original-Research: Ikonisys SA - von Sphene Capital GmbH

Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Ikonisys SA

Unternehmen: Ikonisys SA
ISIN: FR00140048X2

Anlass der Studie: Update Report
Empfehlung: Buy
seit: 09.05.2022
Kursziel: EUR 6,90 (voll verwässert, bisher EUR 7,70)
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate
Letzte Ratingänderung: -
Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

New significant shareholder through convertible bond

With the issuance of a de facto mandatory convertible bond, Ikonisys has, in our view, found a smart solution to one of its major problems: Funding the market entry of Ikoniscope20 in the US and Europe and funding the further development of the microscope platform into a state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) system. In addition, Ikonisys will broaden its shareholder base by adding an institutional investment company headquartered in Dubai, that specializes in customized debt-and-equity financing for small-to-medium sized businesses. Based on a three-stage discounted cash flow entity model (primary valuation method) and including the proceeds from convertible and warrants, we calculate a fully diluted price target of EUR 6.90 per share. We confirm our Buy rating for the shares of Ikonisys SA.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/24075.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen
Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA
+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553
peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de

übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Rating: Buy
Analyst: Sphene Capital
Kursziel: 6,90 Euro


 |   |   |   

