Gerresheimer and Portal enter strategic partnership to treat chronically ill patients with innovative needle-free drug-delivery solution

Duesseldorf, Germany/Cambridge, Mass (ots) -



- Partners are developing needle-free drug delivery platform for biologics and

biosimilars

- This Innovative solution improves patient's quality of life, especially for

people with chronic diseases

- Partners will together expand their client base, product range and IP

portfolio



Gerresheimer AG is expanding its portfolio of highly-innovative platform

technologies for drug delivery. Gerresheimer, a leading provider of healthcare &

beauty solutions and drug delivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmetics,

today announced an investment into US-based Portal Instruments, a developer of a

next-generation needle-free drug delivery technology. Together, the partners aim

at transforming the administration of injectable medicines and improving the

patient's experience, especially for those with chronic diseases.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Portal develops technology which allows for needle-free and high-speedsubcutaneous injection of medicine and - via connectivity - the adherencemonitoring along the treatment journey by patient and medical care provider.Portal Instruments is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and has its roots inMIT's Bio Instrumentation Lab."Portal Instruments is developing groundbreaking technology. With our combinedexpertise in drug delivery innovations and manufacturing, we will contributesignificantly to improving the patient's quality of life as well as treatmentefficiency and success. These results will also help to reduce costs to thehealthcare system", said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer. "This investmentis another milestone in our strategy process formula G. It will add to ourcapabilities to offer unique and innovative solutions to our clients. Togetherwith Portal, we will further expand our client base as well as the existing IPand product portfolio", he added."We are delighted to be working closer with Gerresheimer, who is awell-respected industry leader in drug delivery systems", said Patrick Anquetil,CEO of Portal Instruments. "As solutions provider and platform integrator,Gerresheimer has deep development and manufacturing know-how as well as a strongnetwork of global pharma and biotech customers. This investment will support ourscaling efforts. Gerresheimer's financial backing will also accelerate Portal'sgrowth plans." Gerresheimer acquired a minority stake and the agreement includesthe option to increase the stake in the future. Gerresheimer will have arepresentative on Portal's Board of Directors.Portal's needle-free injector and cartridge are components of a drug delivery