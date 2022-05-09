checkAd

Gerresheimer and Portal enter strategic partnership to treat chronically ill patients with innovative needle-free drug-delivery solution

Duesseldorf, Germany/Cambridge, Mass (ots) -

- Partners are developing needle-free drug delivery platform for biologics and
biosimilars
- This Innovative solution improves patient's quality of life, especially for
people with chronic diseases
- Partners will together expand their client base, product range and IP
portfolio

Gerresheimer AG is expanding its portfolio of highly-innovative platform
technologies for drug delivery. Gerresheimer, a leading provider of healthcare &
beauty solutions and drug delivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmetics,
today announced an investment into US-based Portal Instruments, a developer of a
next-generation needle-free drug delivery technology. Together, the partners aim
at transforming the administration of injectable medicines and improving the
patient's experience, especially for those with chronic diseases.

Portal develops technology which allows for needle-free and high-speed
subcutaneous injection of medicine and - via connectivity - the adherence
monitoring along the treatment journey by patient and medical care provider.
Portal Instruments is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and has its roots in
MIT's Bio Instrumentation Lab.

"Portal Instruments is developing groundbreaking technology. With our combined
expertise in drug delivery innovations and manufacturing, we will contribute
significantly to improving the patient's quality of life as well as treatment
efficiency and success. These results will also help to reduce costs to the
healthcare system", said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer. "This investment
is another milestone in our strategy process formula G. It will add to our
capabilities to offer unique and innovative solutions to our clients. Together
with Portal, we will further expand our client base as well as the existing IP
and product portfolio", he added.

"We are delighted to be working closer with Gerresheimer, who is a
well-respected industry leader in drug delivery systems", said Patrick Anquetil,
CEO of Portal Instruments. "As solutions provider and platform integrator,
Gerresheimer has deep development and manufacturing know-how as well as a strong
network of global pharma and biotech customers. This investment will support our
scaling efforts. Gerresheimer's financial backing will also accelerate Portal's
growth plans." Gerresheimer acquired a minority stake and the agreement includes
the option to increase the stake in the future. Gerresheimer will have a
representative on Portal's Board of Directors.

Portal's needle-free injector and cartridge are components of a drug delivery
