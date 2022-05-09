Melia Q1 Revenue Beats Consensus, but EBITDA Below; Sees Q2 Trends Similar to March
- (PLX AI) – Melia Q1 EBITDA EUR 22.7 million vs. estimate EUR 26.3 million.
- Q1 revenue EUR 271.4 million vs. estimate EUR 245 million
- Says expect the second quarter to show similar trends to March, beginning to see movement in the MICE and corporate travel segments thanks to the relaxation of restrictions and confirmation of events in most cities
- In resort hotels, we are seeing a lot of early bookings which makes us optimistic about the quarter
- The Easter holiday had historically high levels of both RevPAR and average room rates in our resort hotels, particularly in the hotels in the Canary Islands
- In April, owned and leased hotels have recovered the RevPAR of 2019, continuing with the increase in Average Room Rate and recovering the occupancy levels vs 2019
- Over the last month, the number of daily bookings have seen double-digit growth compared to 2019
- The bookings already made for the summer season in resort hotels in Spain are above those of 2019
