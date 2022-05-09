(PLX AI) – Melia Q1 EBITDA EUR 22.7 million vs. estimate EUR 26.3 million.Q1 revenue EUR 271.4 million vs. estimate EUR 245 millionSays expect the second quarter to show similar trends to March, beginning to see movement in the MICE and corporate …

Melia Q1 Revenue Beats Consensus, but EBITDA Below; Sees Q2 Trends Similar to March

