Corestate Looking to Convert Bonds, Says Won't Achieve Financial Targets in 2022
(PLX AI) – Corestate: Evaluation of options for refinancing, including potential alternative scenarios. Financial outlook for 2022 is withdrawnCorestate no longer considers probable that it will achieve the financial targets originally plannedSees …
- (PLX AI) – Corestate: Evaluation of options for refinancing, including potential alternative scenarios.
- Financial outlook for 2022 is withdrawn
- Corestate no longer considers probable that it will achieve the financial targets originally planned
- Sees significantly lower revenues
- The latest dynamic developments on the interest rate and inflation side are currently leading to a decline in transaction business and restraint on the part of clients, company says
- In addition, there has been a significant increase in uncertainty due to the refinancing process currently underway, with possible negative consequences for new business in the current year
