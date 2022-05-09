Swedish Match Confirms in Talks to Be Bought by Philip Morris
(PLX AI) – Swedish Match confirms discussions with Philip Morris regarding a possible public takeover offer for Swedish Match.Swedish Match says there can be no certainty that an offer will be made, nor as to the terms of any such potential offer
- (PLX AI) – Swedish Match confirms discussions with Philip Morris regarding a possible public takeover offer for Swedish Match.
- Swedish Match says there can be no certainty that an offer will be made, nor as to the terms of any such potential offer
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0