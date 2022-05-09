Telos "Mission" NFT Challenge - 175,000 in Crypto Prizes!
Telos Blockchain (https://www.telos.net/) (ticker: TLOS) presents its "Mission
NFT Challenge" for digital graphic creators, offering a very attractive prize
pool to be shared among contest winners. Telos believes that NFTs are both an
art form and a pivoting technology that should be easily and affordably
accessible to the masses. As such, Telos strives to facilitate the lowest
barrier of entry into the emerging field of NFTs. Utilizing Byt.io, the latest
leading NFT marketplace to integrate Telos, end-users will mint and trade their
NFTs at unprecedented fast speeds while enjoying industry-low gas fees. The
Telos EVM will also offer a congestion-free minting experience that leaves no
carbon footprint (https://www.nasdaq.com/press-release/telos-neutralizes-its-pas
t-and-present-carbon-footprint-net-zero-2022-04-22) or any of the front running
/ MEV
(https://www.yahoo.com/now/aiding-abetting-sandwich-trades-front-140355720.html)
that constantly plagues Ethereum users.
Furthermore, contract deployment is a fraction of the cost and significantly
faster on Telos when compared to virtually every other network, making it a far
superior ecosystem to build on. Transactions are instant on Telos!
Some Contest Details:
- The contest opens for registration on Monday May 9th, 12:00 pm EST and
participants can submit their projects by Friday, June 24th, 12:00 pm EST.
- Public Voting on the submissions will take place between Monday May 23rd,
12:00 pm EST to Thursday, June 30th, at 12:00 pm EST.
- Twenty finalists will be announced on Friday July 1st, 12:00 pm EST and the
top five winners will be selected and announced on Tuesday July 5th at 11:00
am EST.
- Telos encourages all digital artists and aspiring NFT projects to compete in
this contest to win one of 5 prizes worth 25,000 TLOS each. Furthermore, an
honorable pick by The Big Gooey, Telos' in-house NFT curator, will award one
winner with an additional 50,000 TLOS.
- The contest and voting will be hosted on the Taikai platform (also built on
telos), which recently completed a very successful hackathon for the Telos
Ignite contest. The public will vote on all submissions to select the top 20
projects after which a panel of judges will decide on the top five.
- This maiden NFT contest is inviting artists to bring their NFT projects (ERC
721) and deploy them on the tEVM where they can be minted to be sold on the
Byt marketplace or other secondary markets.
All additional details and criteria can be found on the Taikai platform through
the following link:
https://taikai.network/en/telos-foundation/hackathons/nftp-slug/overview
About Telos
Live since 2018, Telos Blockchain (ticker: TLOS) is a third-generation smart
contract platform that offers compatibility with Solidity, Vyper, and Native C++
smart contracts. Telos provides full EVM/Solidity support with fixed low-cost
gas fees and no front running and, more uniquely, offers a path to fee-less
transactions via its robust native C++ smart contract support. Even while
operating as a Net Zero Blockchain, Telos still sustainably supports hundreds of
millions of transactions per day, produces blocks in 0.5 second intervals (on a
first-in-first-out basis, eliminating front running on the network), and
securely validates transactions via a credibly neutral and globally
decentralized block producer network. As a result, the Telos blockchain has the
throughput needed to facilitate and scale the thriving Metaverse / Web 3.0
landscape better than any other blockchain in existence. Its performance is
unrivaled in the industry and was purpose-built to offer speed, scalability,
cost-effectiveness, credible decentralization, and end-user fairness. Telos
harnesses its power by utilizing tight C++ on the frontend and a custom WASM
runtime environment on the backend.
About The Foundation
The Telos Foundation is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization established as a
promotional and funding body to advance the Telos Blockchain Network and provide
support to network applications.
Contact Details
The Team
mailto:hello@telosfoundation.io
Telos NFT Curator
The Big Gooey
mailto:thebiggooey@telosfoundation.io
Byt Co-founder
Will Perkins
mailto:will@byt.io
Company Website
https://www.telos.net/
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/telos-mission
-nft-challenge-175-000-in-crypto-prizes-937989043
2022 News Direct Corp.
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152041/5217614
OTS: News Direct
