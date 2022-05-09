Telos "Mission" NFT Challenge - 175,000 in Crypto Prizes!

New York, New York (ots) - --News Direct--



Telos Blockchain (https://www.telos.net/) (ticker: TLOS) presents its "Mission

NFT Challenge" for digital graphic creators, offering a very attractive prize

pool to be shared among contest winners. Telos believes that NFTs are both an

art form and a pivoting technology that should be easily and affordably

accessible to the masses. As such, Telos strives to facilitate the lowest

barrier of entry into the emerging field of NFTs. Utilizing Byt.io, the latest

leading NFT marketplace to integrate Telos, end-users will mint and trade their

NFTs at unprecedented fast speeds while enjoying industry-low gas fees. The

Telos EVM will also offer a congestion-free minting experience that leaves no

carbon footprint (https://www.nasdaq.com/press-release/telos-neutralizes-its-pas

t-and-present-carbon-footprint-net-zero-2022-04-22) or any of the front running

/ MEV

(https://www.yahoo.com/now/aiding-abetting-sandwich-trades-front-140355720.html)

that constantly plagues Ethereum users.



Furthermore, contract deployment is a fraction of the cost and significantly

faster on Telos when compared to virtually every other network, making it a far

superior ecosystem to build on. Transactions are instant on Telos!





Some Contest Details:- The contest opens for registration on Monday May 9th, 12:00 pm EST andparticipants can submit their projects by Friday, June 24th, 12:00 pm EST.- Public Voting on the submissions will take place between Monday May 23rd,12:00 pm EST to Thursday, June 30th, at 12:00 pm EST.- Twenty finalists will be announced on Friday July 1st, 12:00 pm EST and thetop five winners will be selected and announced on Tuesday July 5th at 11:00am EST.- Telos encourages all digital artists and aspiring NFT projects to compete inthis contest to win one of 5 prizes worth 25,000 TLOS each. Furthermore, anhonorable pick by The Big Gooey, Telos' in-house NFT curator, will award onewinner with an additional 50,000 TLOS.- The contest and voting will be hosted on the Taikai platform (also built ontelos), which recently completed a very successful hackathon for the TelosIgnite contest. The public will vote on all submissions to select the top 20projects after which a panel of judges will decide on the top five.- This maiden NFT contest is inviting artists to bring their NFT projects (ERC721) and deploy them on the tEVM where they can be minted to be sold on theByt marketplace or other secondary markets.All additional details and criteria can be found on the Taikai platform throughthe following link:https://taikai.network/en/telos-foundation/hackathons/nftp-slug/overviewAbout TelosLive since 2018, Telos Blockchain (ticker: TLOS) is a third-generation smartcontract platform that offers compatibility with Solidity, Vyper, and Native C++smart contracts. Telos provides full EVM/Solidity support with fixed low-costgas fees and no front running and, more uniquely, offers a path to fee-lesstransactions via its robust native C++ smart contract support. Even whileoperating as a Net Zero Blockchain, Telos still sustainably supports hundreds ofmillions of transactions per day, produces blocks in 0.5 second intervals (on afirst-in-first-out basis, eliminating front running on the network), andsecurely validates transactions via a credibly neutral and globallydecentralized block producer network. As a result, the Telos blockchain has thethroughput needed to facilitate and scale the thriving Metaverse / Web 3.0landscape better than any other blockchain in existence. Its performance isunrivaled in the industry and was purpose-built to offer speed, scalability,cost-effectiveness, credible decentralization, and end-user fairness. Telosharnesses its power by utilizing tight C++ on the frontend and a custom WASMruntime environment on the backend.About The FoundationThe Telos Foundation is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization established as apromotional and funding body to advance the Telos Blockchain Network and providesupport to network applications.