Schaeffler Sees FY EBIT Margin 5-7%, with Revenue Growth 6-8%
(PLX AI) – Schaeffler issues new guidance for the year. Outlook FY EBIT margin 5-7%Outlook FY revenue growth 6-8%Outlook FY adjusted free cash flow more than EUR 250 millionWith regard to China, economic activity is assumed to normalize by the end …
- (PLX AI) – Schaeffler issues new guidance for the year.
- Outlook FY EBIT margin 5-7%
- Outlook FY revenue growth 6-8%
- Outlook FY adjusted free cash flow more than EUR 250 million
- With regard to China, economic activity is assumed to normalize by the end of June 2022
