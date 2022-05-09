checkAd

IFF Q1 Earnings Beat Consensus as Price Increases Offset Inflation; Raises FY Guidance

(PLX AI) – IFF Q1 sales USD 3,230 million vs. estimate USD 3,100 million.Q1 pretax profit USD 285 million Q1 adjusted EBITDA USD 702 million vs. estimate USD 615 millionQ1 EPS USD 0.96Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.69 vs. estimate USD 1.35Outlook FY adjusted …

  • (PLX AI) – IFF Q1 sales USD 3,230 million vs. estimate USD 3,100 million.
  • Q1 pretax profit USD 285 million
  • Q1 adjusted EBITDA USD 702 million vs. estimate USD 615 million
  • Q1 EPS USD 0.96
  • Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.69 vs. estimate USD 1.35
  • Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA USD 2,500-2,600 million (unchanged)
  • Outlook FY sales USD 12,600-13,000 million, up from USD 12,300-12,700 million previously
  • The Company's updated full year guidance reflects the expected Microbial Control divestiture, which is anticipated to be complete on July 1, 2022 (versus June 1, 2022 previously), as well as the addition of the Health Wright Products acquisition, which closed on April 1, 2022


