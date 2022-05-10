WDP Cancels Optional Share Dividend, Offers Only Cash
(PLX AI) – WDP withdraws optional dividend offer due to financial markets turbulence.Currently the WDP share price is lower than the issue price for subscription to the optional dividendAll shareholders will instead receive the 2021 dividend in …
- (PLX AI) – WDP withdraws optional dividend offer due to financial markets turbulence.
- Currently the WDP share price is lower than the issue price for subscription to the optional dividend
- All shareholders will instead receive the 2021 dividend in cash, including those who had chosen to receive shares
- Dividend will be EUR 0.88 in cash per share, to be paid on May 18
