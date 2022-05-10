Maersk Drilling Gets $21 Million Extension for Mærsk Developer in Brazil
- (PLX AI) – Karoon Energy Ltd has exercised options to add the drilling of up to two wells at the Neon field offshore Brazil to the work scope of the semi-submersible rig Mærsk Developer.
- The contract extension has a duration of 80 days, in direct continuation of the rig’s previous work scope
- The contract extension has a firm contract value of approximately USD 21 million
