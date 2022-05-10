Fraport Q1 Revenue Beats Consensus, but EBITDA Below; Guidance Unchanged
(PLX AI) – Fraport Q1 EBITDA EUR 70.7 million vs. estimate EUR 85 million.Q1 revenue EUR 539.6 million vs. estimate EUR 516 millionOutlook FY revenue EUR 3,000 million (unchanged)Outlook FY EBITDA is forecast to range between about €760 million and …
- (PLX AI) – Fraport Q1 EBITDA EUR 70.7 million vs. estimate EUR 85 million.
- Q1 revenue EUR 539.6 million vs. estimate EUR 516 million
- Outlook FY revenue EUR 3,000 million (unchanged)
- Outlook FY EBITDA is forecast to range between about €760 million and €880 million
- The Group result (net profit) is also expected to be clearly in positive territory, ranging between about €50 million and €150 million
- In Frankfurt, Fraport expects to achieve a passenger volume of between about 39 million and 46 million for the full year 2022
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0