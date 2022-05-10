Hexagon Purus Q1 Revenue Tops Estimates
(PLX AI) – Hexagon Purus Q1 revenue NOK 159 million vs. estimate NOK 157 million.Q1 EBITDA NOK -93 million vs. estimate NOK -94 millionRevenue growth of 209% was driven primarily by continued strength in hydrogen distribution as well as the …
- Q1 EBITDA NOK -93 million vs. estimate NOK -94 million
- Revenue growth of 209% was driven primarily by continued strength in hydrogen distribution as well as the acquisition of Wystrach which contributed NOK 107 million in sales and NOK 7.7 million in EBITDA
