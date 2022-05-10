checkAd

Hawk AI appoints FinCrime veteran Steve Liu as General Manager for the USA

Munich/San Francisco (ots) - Hawk AI, a global leading software platform for
banks, fintechs, and payment companies supporting the fight against financial
crime and money laundering, is pleased to announce the appointment of AML/Fraud
industry veteran Steve Liu as General Manager for the United States. In his
role, Liu will be responsible for driving growth in the United States and the
Americas more broadly.

Liu joins from global fraud provider Feedzai, where he had been part of its
senior leadership team over the past seven years. There, he held various
executive roles including Head of APAC and Senior Vice President of US Customer
Success, taking a leading role in the company's international expansion to the
USA and Asia. Before that, he has held various leadership roles at Ayasdi,
CoreOne, and Netik over his 17-year career in Fintech.

"Fighting Financial Crime remains a top priority for financial institutions as
AML regulation and Sanction regimes tighten globally. While Fraud patterns
evolve constantly, inadequate and inflexible existing solutions are paralyzing
banks and fintechs", said Tobias Schweiger, CEO & Co-Founder of Hawk AI.
"Building the right team is vital to address this priority, which is why I'm
thrilled to welcome Steve on board. His proven effectiveness and market
understanding will be key to accelerating our current growth in the US".

"Hawk AI's visionary product is built on technology leadership that facilitates
performance excellence and rapid delivery. We have the potential to
revolutionize how financial institutions fight financial crime", said Liu. "I'm
excited to join Hawk AI's team of seasoned industry experts and help deliver
leading AML technology to more financial institutions."

Hawk AI's real-time AML surveillance platform monitors billions of transactions
annually in more than 60 countries across the globe. The United States is a key
growth region for Hawk AI, which already count North American Bancard and BB
Americas among their North American client base.

About Hawk AI

Hawk AI develops and operates a cloud-based software solution for the automated
detection of suspected cases of financial crime and money laundering. With Hawk
AI, financial institutions can make their transaction surveillance more
efficient and ensure regulatory compliance. Hawk AI's software uses a
combination of traditional rules and artificial intelligence to detect
suspicious behavior in real-time and presents such alerts to Financial Crime
specialists for investigation. The solution drastically reduces false alarm
rates compared to legacy AML/CFT solutions.

Hawk AI was founded in Munich in 2018 by experienced fintech entrepreneurs
Tobias Schweiger and Wolfgang Berner and works with financial institutions such
as North American Bancard, Weavr, Ratepay and Moss. In June 2021, Hawk AI
obtained a Series A funding of $10 million from BlackFin Capital Partners and
Picus Capital. Go to http://www.hawk.ai for more information.

Contact:

Hawk AI media contact
Natalie Kraus / Oseon
mailto:hawkAI@oseon.com
+49-69-34 86 909-23

