Hawk AI appoints FinCrime veteran Steve Liu as General Manager for the USA

Munich/San Francisco (ots) - Hawk AI, a global leading software platform for

banks, fintechs, and payment companies supporting the fight against financial

crime and money laundering, is pleased to announce the appointment of AML/Fraud

industry veteran Steve Liu as General Manager for the United States. In his

role, Liu will be responsible for driving growth in the United States and the

Americas more broadly.



Liu joins from global fraud provider Feedzai, where he had been part of its

senior leadership team over the past seven years. There, he held various

executive roles including Head of APAC and Senior Vice President of US Customer

Success, taking a leading role in the company's international expansion to the

USA and Asia. Before that, he has held various leadership roles at Ayasdi,

CoreOne, and Netik over his 17-year career in Fintech.



