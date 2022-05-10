Secunet Keeps Outlook Unchanged After Q1 Earnings
(PLX AI) – Secunet Q1 EBIT EUR 8.5 million.Q1 revenue EUR 65.4 millionOutlook FY revenue EUR 320 millionOutlook FY EBIT EUR 50 millionOrder book as of 31 March 2022 amounted to 184.3 million euros and were thus approximately the same level as the …
- (PLX AI) – Secunet Q1 EBIT EUR 8.5 million.
- Q1 revenue EUR 65.4 million
- Outlook FY revenue EUR 320 million
- Outlook FY EBIT EUR 50 million
- Order book as of 31 March 2022 amounted to 184.3 million euros and were thus approximately the same level as the record figure at the end of financial year 2021
- Demand remains high, CEO says
- However, the many problems in the supply chains, such as the supply bottlenecks for chip and semiconductor components, continue to weigh on the IT market and therefore remain a factor of uncertainty: CEO
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0