Bilia Doubles Its Operating Margin Target
(PLX AI) – Bilia sets new financial targets -- total yearly growth higher than 5% during a business cycle.The total growth over the last five years amounted to an average of 8%Bilia targets operating margin of 5% during a business cycle, double its …
- (PLX AI) – Bilia sets new financial targets -- total yearly growth higher than 5% during a business cycle.
- The total growth over the last five years amounted to an average of 8%
- Bilia targets operating margin of 5% during a business cycle, double its previous target of 2.5%
- Operating margin during the last 5 years averaged 4.1%
