Fraport Group Interim Release - First Quarter 2022 Key Operating Figures Improve Noticeably

Frankfurt (ots) - Group revenue increases significantly, boosted by higher
passenger demand - Operating result (EBITDA) achieves strong growth of over 75
percent to EUR70.7 million - Fraport CEO Schulte: Travel rebound remains stable,
despite market uncertainties

During the first three months of 2022, Fraport AG's business performance
continued to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the initial
impact on aviation from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Nevertheless, the rebound
in passenger demand in the reporting period boosted Group revenue by 40.2
percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022. The Group's operating result
or EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) grew
even stronger by 75.9 percent to EUR70.7 million. Due to one-off effects, the
Group result (net profit) decreased to minus EUR118.2 million.

Fraport's CEO, Dr. Stefan Schulte, stated: "Despite the omicron virus variant
and new geopolitical uncertainties, a significantly higher number of people are
traveling by air again. With passenger figures rising at our airports across the
Group, the operating result improved significantly in the first quarter of 2022.
For our home-base Frankfurt Airport, we remain optimistic because of the
positive booking figures for the coming summer travel season. For the entire
year, we expect to see between about 55 percent and 65 percent of pre-pandemic
passenger volumes in Frankfurt. At the same time, the war in Ukraine is
impacting our business as well - a war that we condemn in the strongest terms,
as an unjustified attack on a sovereign state. One of the effects of this war
are increasing prices, and we also are feeling the rise of inflation. Despite
this, however, we continue to expect Fraport's full-year business performance to
be clearly positive. Therefore, we are maintaining our previously announced
outlook."

Traffic continues to recover

Although the spread of the coronavirus' omicron variant still dampened passenger
demand at many Group airports at the beginning of the year, the further lifting
of travel restrictions largely supported ongoing passenger recovery across the
Group during the first quarter of 2022. Frankfurt Airport served a total of 7.3
million passengers in the first three months of the year - an increase of more
than 100 percent compared to the same period in 2021. In contrast, cargo
throughput (comprising airfreight and airmail) slipped by 8 percent year-on-year
to 511,155 metric tons. Factors contributing to this decline included China's
ongoing Covid-related lockdowns, as well as reduced airspace capacity resulting
from the war in Ukraine. The airports in Fraport's international portfolio
