Frankfurt (ots) - Group revenue increases significantly, boosted by higher

passenger demand - Operating result (EBITDA) achieves strong growth of over 75

percent to EUR70.7 million - Fraport CEO Schulte: Travel rebound remains stable,

despite market uncertainties



During the first three months of 2022, Fraport AG's business performance

continued to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the initial

impact on aviation from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Nevertheless, the rebound

in passenger demand in the reporting period boosted Group revenue by 40.2

percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022. The Group's operating result

or EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) grew

even stronger by 75.9 percent to EUR70.7 million. Due to one-off effects, the

Group result (net profit) decreased to minus EUR118.2 million.





Fraport's CEO, Dr. Stefan Schulte, stated: "Despite the omicron virus variantand new geopolitical uncertainties, a significantly higher number of people aretraveling by air again. With passenger figures rising at our airports across theGroup, the operating result improved significantly in the first quarter of 2022.For our home-base Frankfurt Airport, we remain optimistic because of thepositive booking figures for the coming summer travel season. For the entireyear, we expect to see between about 55 percent and 65 percent of pre-pandemicpassenger volumes in Frankfurt. At the same time, the war in Ukraine isimpacting our business as well - a war that we condemn in the strongest terms,as an unjustified attack on a sovereign state. One of the effects of this warare increasing prices, and we also are feeling the rise of inflation. Despitethis, however, we continue to expect Fraport's full-year business performance tobe clearly positive. Therefore, we are maintaining our previously announcedoutlook."Traffic continues to recoverAlthough the spread of the coronavirus' omicron variant still dampened passengerdemand at many Group airports at the beginning of the year, the further liftingof travel restrictions largely supported ongoing passenger recovery across theGroup during the first quarter of 2022. Frankfurt Airport served a total of 7.3million passengers in the first three months of the year - an increase of morethan 100 percent compared to the same period in 2021. In contrast, cargothroughput (comprising airfreight and airmail) slipped by 8 percent year-on-yearto 511,155 metric tons. Factors contributing to this decline included China'songoing Covid-related lockdowns, as well as reduced airspace capacity resultingfrom the war in Ukraine. The airports in Fraport's international portfolio