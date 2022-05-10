Ericsson Valuation Overly Pessimistic, Danske Says, Resuming Coverage with Buy
(PLX AI) – Ericsson's valuation is overly pessimistic at the moment, Danske Bank said, resuming coverage of the stock with buy. Price target SEK 110 implies 43% upsideThe current valuation prices in a record high fine from US authorities, hardly any …
- Price target SEK 110 implies 43% upside
- The current valuation prices in a record high fine from US authorities, hardly any value added from Vonage, and significant gross margin deterioration, Danske said
- The market expects a decline in the gross margin to slightly above 40% from the current 43%, which is too pessimistic: Danske
