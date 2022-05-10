Falck Renewables Next Solutions presents "Energy storage next generation" at The Smarter E Europe 2022

Milan (ots) - On the eve of the opening of Intersolar , the world's leading

exhibition for the solar industry taking place in Munich from 11 to 13 May as

part of The Smarter E Europe 2022 , Falck Renewables Next Solutions launches

Energy Storage Next Generation , the pre-engineered storage system to manage up

to 1,44MWh per block. This compact and innovative solution is proposed by SAET ,

a company that recently joined Falck Renewables Next Solutions .



At their booth ( B5.130 ) SAET presents their Energy Storage Next Generation and

the features that set it apart from other products on the market.





It is a plug & play product, that is designed, sized and ready to be installedand used straightaway. At the same time, there is an extreme flexibility aboutEnergy Storage Next Generation that shows:- in its sizing - it is optimized using Falck Renewables Next Solutions'proprietary microgrid simulation system;- in its installation - the modules can in fact be placed in rows or coupled toform a block of 4 for a small footprint (5.8 MWh in a 13.55m x 2.44mcontainer) thus ensuring maximum performance;- in its technology - thanks to the possibility of using different types ofbatteries and the combination with different types of inverters;- in its operation - thanks to the PMS (Power Management System), a digitalcontrol system integrated into the storage system. The PMS, thanks to NextSolutions' proprietary digital systems (in particular, the Energy ManagementSystem), allows the storage to be correctly managed, also enabling the batteryto participate in ancillary network services, in stand-alone mode orassociated with other assets.Storage technology is a key element for the renewable energy sector, since itallows it to overcome the limits of non-programmability of these energy sources.Storage plants allow energy to be stored at peak production or when grid pricesand conditions permit, and then send it back to the grid when production is low,on hold, or the grid needs support.SAET , a Padua-based company leader in the design and construction of HighVoltage electrical systems and Energy Storage systems, was integrated into theNext Solutions division in July 2021 , bringing new skills and solutions offeredby the innovative and rapidly developing sector that is storage systems . SAETdealing with network connections too, makes it a complete and expertinterlocutor in the sector."Being part of The Smarter E for the first time with the entire Falck RenewablesNext Solutions is a prestigious showcase for such high-performance products andit fills us with pride" , says Marco Cittadini, Global Head of Falck RenewablesNext Solutions . "Energy storage is an industry with great potential for futuredevelopment. With our solutions we are sure to bring added value to our clientsand an important support to the stability and flexibility of the network, thisis also thanks to Next Solutions being present throughout the energy supplychain.".