Falck Renewables Next Solutions presents "Energy storage next generation" at The Smarter E Europe 2022
Milan (ots) - On the eve of the opening of Intersolar , the world's leading
exhibition for the solar industry taking place in Munich from 11 to 13 May as
part of The Smarter E Europe 2022 , Falck Renewables Next Solutions launches
Energy Storage Next Generation , the pre-engineered storage system to manage up
to 1,44MWh per block. This compact and innovative solution is proposed by SAET ,
a company that recently joined Falck Renewables Next Solutions .
At their booth ( B5.130 ) SAET presents their Energy Storage Next Generation and
the features that set it apart from other products on the market.
exhibition for the solar industry taking place in Munich from 11 to 13 May as
part of The Smarter E Europe 2022 , Falck Renewables Next Solutions launches
Energy Storage Next Generation , the pre-engineered storage system to manage up
to 1,44MWh per block. This compact and innovative solution is proposed by SAET ,
a company that recently joined Falck Renewables Next Solutions .
At their booth ( B5.130 ) SAET presents their Energy Storage Next Generation and
the features that set it apart from other products on the market.
It is a plug & play product, that is designed, sized and ready to be installed
and used straightaway. At the same time, there is an extreme flexibility about
Energy Storage Next Generation that shows:
- in its sizing - it is optimized using Falck Renewables Next Solutions'
proprietary microgrid simulation system;
- in its installation - the modules can in fact be placed in rows or coupled to
form a block of 4 for a small footprint (5.8 MWh in a 13.55m x 2.44m
container) thus ensuring maximum performance;
- in its technology - thanks to the possibility of using different types of
batteries and the combination with different types of inverters;
- in its operation - thanks to the PMS (Power Management System), a digital
control system integrated into the storage system. The PMS, thanks to Next
Solutions' proprietary digital systems (in particular, the Energy Management
System), allows the storage to be correctly managed, also enabling the battery
to participate in ancillary network services, in stand-alone mode or
associated with other assets.
Storage technology is a key element for the renewable energy sector, since it
allows it to overcome the limits of non-programmability of these energy sources.
Storage plants allow energy to be stored at peak production or when grid prices
and conditions permit, and then send it back to the grid when production is low,
on hold, or the grid needs support.
SAET , a Padua-based company leader in the design and construction of High
Voltage electrical systems and Energy Storage systems, was integrated into the
Next Solutions division in July 2021 , bringing new skills and solutions offered
by the innovative and rapidly developing sector that is storage systems . SAET
dealing with network connections too, makes it a complete and expert
interlocutor in the sector.
"Being part of The Smarter E for the first time with the entire Falck Renewables
Next Solutions is a prestigious showcase for such high-performance products and
it fills us with pride" , says Marco Cittadini, Global Head of Falck Renewables
Next Solutions . "Energy storage is an industry with great potential for future
development. With our solutions we are sure to bring added value to our clients
and an important support to the stability and flexibility of the network, this
is also thanks to Next Solutions being present throughout the energy supply
chain.".
Pressekontakt:
Martina Pavan
mailto:martina.pavan@energyteam.it
+39 3272023143
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163014/5217785
OTS: Falck Renewables - Next Solutions
and used straightaway. At the same time, there is an extreme flexibility about
Energy Storage Next Generation that shows:
- in its sizing - it is optimized using Falck Renewables Next Solutions'
proprietary microgrid simulation system;
- in its installation - the modules can in fact be placed in rows or coupled to
form a block of 4 for a small footprint (5.8 MWh in a 13.55m x 2.44m
container) thus ensuring maximum performance;
- in its technology - thanks to the possibility of using different types of
batteries and the combination with different types of inverters;
- in its operation - thanks to the PMS (Power Management System), a digital
control system integrated into the storage system. The PMS, thanks to Next
Solutions' proprietary digital systems (in particular, the Energy Management
System), allows the storage to be correctly managed, also enabling the battery
to participate in ancillary network services, in stand-alone mode or
associated with other assets.
Storage technology is a key element for the renewable energy sector, since it
allows it to overcome the limits of non-programmability of these energy sources.
Storage plants allow energy to be stored at peak production or when grid prices
and conditions permit, and then send it back to the grid when production is low,
on hold, or the grid needs support.
SAET , a Padua-based company leader in the design and construction of High
Voltage electrical systems and Energy Storage systems, was integrated into the
Next Solutions division in July 2021 , bringing new skills and solutions offered
by the innovative and rapidly developing sector that is storage systems . SAET
dealing with network connections too, makes it a complete and expert
interlocutor in the sector.
"Being part of The Smarter E for the first time with the entire Falck Renewables
Next Solutions is a prestigious showcase for such high-performance products and
it fills us with pride" , says Marco Cittadini, Global Head of Falck Renewables
Next Solutions . "Energy storage is an industry with great potential for future
development. With our solutions we are sure to bring added value to our clients
and an important support to the stability and flexibility of the network, this
is also thanks to Next Solutions being present throughout the energy supply
chain.".
Pressekontakt:
Martina Pavan
mailto:martina.pavan@energyteam.it
+39 3272023143
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163014/5217785
OTS: Falck Renewables - Next Solutions
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 24 | 0 |