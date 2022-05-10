checkAd

Falck Renewables Next Solutions presents "Energy storage next generation" at The Smarter E Europe 2022

Milan (ots) - On the eve of the opening of Intersolar , the world's leading
exhibition for the solar industry taking place in Munich from 11 to 13 May as
part of The Smarter E Europe 2022 , Falck Renewables Next Solutions launches
Energy Storage Next Generation , the pre-engineered storage system to manage up
to 1,44MWh per block. This compact and innovative solution is proposed by SAET ,
a company that recently joined Falck Renewables Next Solutions .

At their booth ( B5.130 ) SAET presents their Energy Storage Next Generation and
the features that set it apart from other products on the market.

It is a plug & play product, that is designed, sized and ready to be installed
and used straightaway. At the same time, there is an extreme flexibility about
Energy Storage Next Generation that shows:

- in its sizing - it is optimized using Falck Renewables Next Solutions'
proprietary microgrid simulation system;
- in its installation - the modules can in fact be placed in rows or coupled to
form a block of 4 for a small footprint (5.8 MWh in a 13.55m x 2.44m
container) thus ensuring maximum performance;
- in its technology - thanks to the possibility of using different types of
batteries and the combination with different types of inverters;
- in its operation - thanks to the PMS (Power Management System), a digital
control system integrated into the storage system. The PMS, thanks to Next
Solutions' proprietary digital systems (in particular, the Energy Management
System), allows the storage to be correctly managed, also enabling the battery
to participate in ancillary network services, in stand-alone mode or
associated with other assets.

Storage technology is a key element for the renewable energy sector, since it
allows it to overcome the limits of non-programmability of these energy sources.
Storage plants allow energy to be stored at peak production or when grid prices
and conditions permit, and then send it back to the grid when production is low,
on hold, or the grid needs support.

SAET , a Padua-based company leader in the design and construction of High
Voltage electrical systems and Energy Storage systems, was integrated into the
Next Solutions division in July 2021 , bringing new skills and solutions offered
by the innovative and rapidly developing sector that is storage systems . SAET
dealing with network connections too, makes it a complete and expert
interlocutor in the sector.

"Being part of The Smarter E for the first time with the entire Falck Renewables
Next Solutions is a prestigious showcase for such high-performance products and
it fills us with pride" , says Marco Cittadini, Global Head of Falck Renewables
Next Solutions . "Energy storage is an industry with great potential for future
development. With our solutions we are sure to bring added value to our clients
and an important support to the stability and flexibility of the network, this
is also thanks to Next Solutions being present throughout the energy supply
chain.".

Pressekontakt:

Martina Pavan
mailto:martina.pavan@energyteam.it
+39 3272023143

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163014/5217785
OTS: Falck Renewables - Next Solutions



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  24   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Falck Renewables Next Solutions presents "Energy storage next generation" at The Smarter E Europe 2022 On the eve of the opening of Intersolar , the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry taking place in Munich from 11 to 13 May as part of The Smarter E Europe 2022 , Falck Renewables Next Solutions launches Energy Storage Next …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Telos "Mission" NFT Challenge - 175,000 in Crypto Prizes!
Letzte Chance: Der nächste Iron Trader-Wettbewerb geht bald zu Ende. Preispool*: 550.000 USD
Series-A-Finanzierung für internationales Wachstum der Digitalen Krebs-Therapiebegleitung Mika ...
CAMILA CABELLO IST HEADLINERIN DER ERÖFFNUNGSZEREMONIE DES UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINALES, ...
Steuerlast drücken: Acht Tipps für Steuerzahlerinnen und Steuerzahler (FOTO)
PCC SE veröffentlicht testierten Konzernabschluss des herausragenden Geschäftsjahres 2021 ...
Nomad Foods unterstreicht neue Meilensteine seiner Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie im 5. jährlichen ...
Innovatoren statt Digitalsisierungsbremser: Diese "Ausgezeichneten Versicherungen" gelten als zukunftsweisend
LONGi veröffentlicht seinen Jahresbericht für 2021 und Q1 2022
Gerresheimer and Portal enter strategic partnership to treat chronically ill patients with ...
Titel
Priority Software Acquires Softsolutions, A Leading Provider of ERP-Based Web Portals and Mobile ...
Web3 Solidity Engine, tEVM 2.0 - Ahead of Schedule
Hearing loss company Acousia Therapeutics: first patient with age-related hearing loss treated with ACOU085
AV-Comparatives veröffentlicht Speed Impact Test - wieviel langsamer macht Antiviren Software ...
Bertelsmann stärkt weltweites Bildungsgeschäft mit Anteilsaufstockung an Afya
Per Klick zum Kredit: digitale Baufinanzierung immer beliebter
Wie laufen die Befragungen beim Zensus 2022 ab?
2,5 Gbit/s - Echte Glasfaser für über 3.500 Haushalte in der Naturparkstadt Biesenthal (Brandenburg) / -Kooperationsvereinbarung mit der DNS: NET unterzeichnet
KfW IPEX-Bank und Siemens Financial Services begleiten Verkehrswende / Weitere acht ...
Erneut oberster Maßstab im Kundenservice / Die Versichertenbefragung der Service Value-Studie ...
Titel
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Industrielles Internet der Dinge: PwC Deutschland erweitert Ökosystem durch Beteiligung an PerfectPattern GmbH
Saudia Cargo and Cainiao's Partnership Solidifies as the E-commerce Industry Continues to Grow ...
Priority Software Acquires Softsolutions, A Leading Provider of ERP-Based Web Portals and Mobile ...
FUJI EUROPE CORPORATION expands activities in UK and Ireland
Web3 Solidity Engine, tEVM 2.0 - Ahead of Schedule
NOVALIQ PRESENTS DATA FROM SECOND PHASE 3 TRIAL OF INVESTIGATIONAL TREATMENT CYCLASOL® (0.1% ...
DEBIOPHARM ANNOUNCES ONCOLOGY RESEARCH ADVANCEMENTS AT AACR 2022 FOR NOVEL CANCER COMPOUNDS AND ...
Release von Camunda Platform 8 als universeller Prozessorchestrator (VIDEO)
Launched: Infosys Cobalt Financial Services Cloud, an Industry Cloud Platform to help Firms Unleash the Power ...
Titel
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited/ Beendigung von Rechtsstreitigkeiten
Kunst- und Technologie-Innovator 4ARTechnologies vervollständigt sein einzigartiges ...
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
VeChainThor: Die überlegene Plattform, um die entstehenden NFT-Chancen zu nutzen
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Bau-Tarifverhandlungen auf 21. Juni 2021 vertagt
NORMA nimmt bayerisches HOPFENSEER Hell-Bier deutschlandweit ins Sortiment auf / Bayerischer ...
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber