Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise enhances its Asset Tracking solution with Artificial Intelligence capabilities and push-button alerts

PARIS (ots) - Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (https://www.al-enterprise.com/en/) , a

leading provider of network, communications and cloud solutions tailored to

customers' industries is placing AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine

Learning) at the heart of its technology development. ALE's enhanced OmniAccess®

Stellar Asset Tracking

(https://www.al-enterprise.com/en/products/asset-tracking) solution now offers

new customisable push-button alerts and an AI/ML powered real-time location

algorithm for environments that require improved accuracy compared with standard

tools.



Designed to quickly locate assets or individuals, use analytics to optimise

workflows, and simplify the ability to provide contact tracing, Alcatel-Lucent

Enterprise Asset Tracking is set to deliver an enriched user experience with

finer location precision thanks to its AI and Machine Learning capabilities.



