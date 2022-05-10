checkAd

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise enhances its Asset Tracking solution with Artificial Intelligence capabilities and push-button alerts

PARIS (ots) - Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (https://www.al-enterprise.com/en/) , a
leading provider of network, communications and cloud solutions tailored to
customers' industries is placing AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine
Learning) at the heart of its technology development. ALE's enhanced OmniAccess®
Stellar Asset Tracking
(https://www.al-enterprise.com/en/products/asset-tracking) solution now offers
new customisable push-button alerts and an AI/ML powered real-time location
algorithm for environments that require improved accuracy compared with standard
tools.

Designed to quickly locate assets or individuals, use analytics to optimise
workflows, and simplify the ability to provide contact tracing, Alcatel-Lucent
Enterprise Asset Tracking is set to deliver an enriched user experience with
finer location precision thanks to its AI and Machine Learning capabilities.

Further enhancements of the solution include equipping BLE tags with a new alert
button, to notify users of activity at the touch of a button, or by sending
automated notifications from an indoor geofenced area and immediately share
vital information in real-time.

This solution holds powerful potential for the healthcare industry, for use
cases such as calling medical staff for assistance, locating and assessing the
availability of critical equipment, and improving safety of patients and staff.

The alert button function is also fully programmable for use case flexibility
and enables configuration for button press request action, with real-time
location, extending its value beyond the healthcare sector to be used to enhance
campus security for staff and students in schools or enable security personnel
to call for assistance in a variety of indoor environments.

Asset tracking users can also receive alerts via a range of media, making sure
information is delivered to the right person, or group, at the right time,
through the most convenient channel.

Notifications are sent instantly to the Alcatel-Lucent OmniVista Cirrus Asset
Manager and distributed via Android push notification to the OmniAccess Stellar
Asset Tracking app, web push to desktop or mobile device, email, SMS, Rainbow
and other third-party systems, such as IQ Messenger. This message server
includes additional notification media such as Alcatel-Lucent desktop, DECT and
WLAN phones, nurse call systems, etc.

Daniel Faurlin, Business Line Manager, Network Business Division at
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, comments:

"Our OmniAccess Stellar Asset Tracking solution has proved an essential tool for
our customers and they can now track, locate and monitor the usage patterns of
their assets with even greater accuracy and efficiency. Although contact tracing
and asset tracking came to light most prominently during the health crisis, its
ability to improve performance across numerous industries extends beyond the
turbulence of the pandemic and can be harnessed to bring operations into the
digital age."

As ALE continues to enrich its offer under the traditional CAPEX model, it has
also expanded to a new hybrid 'Network as a Service' offering, combining both
CAPEX & OPEX options.

In line with customer requirements, ALE plans to add asset tracking and contact
tracing capabilities to its 'Network-as-a-Service' offer. The company also
provides a pay-as-you-grow model for businesses looking to ramp up their digital
transformation with a manageable predictable monthly fee and the opportunity to
benefit from the latest technology updates with a reduced initial investment.

"Our aim is always to make accessing high-performance and data-rich solutions as
easy as possible for our customers. As we continue to innovate and enhance our
solutions, so too will we develop new models to make digital transformation
universally accessible with options for every business and industry," adds
Nolwenn Simon, Product Line Manager Network Value added solutions,
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise.

About Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise delivers the customised technology experiences
enterprises need to make everything connect.

ALE provides digital-age networking, communications and cloud solutions with
services tailored to ensure customers' success, with flexible business models in
the cloud, on premises, and hybrid. All solutions have built-in security and
limited environmental impact.

Over 100 years of innovation have made Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise a trusted
advisor to more than a million customers all over the world.

With headquarters in France and 3,400 business partners worldwide,
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise achieves an effective global reach with a local focus.

http://www.al-enterprise.com/ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
(https://www.instagram.com/alcatel_lucent_enterprise/)

