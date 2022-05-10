Jurchen Technology and Stäubli partnering for the manufacturing of two new TÜV-certified cabling products (FOTO)
Helmstadt (ots) - We are excited to announce Jurchen Technology's new
partnership with Stäubli to serve the market with high quality, certified eBoS
Products and Solutions. Both Companies will serve the market under its own brand
By teaming up for this offering, two experts meet. The Stäubli know-how in
developing advanced contact technology and designing quality products pairs with
Jurchen Technology's design and manufacturing expertise. With this partnership,
Stäubli and Jurchen Technology provides its customers with high-quality product
solutions based on a unique and proven in-use vulcanization manufacturing
process. This sophisticated technique grants an incomparable degree of
impermeability.
As a visible sign of the partnership, two new products will be launched.The
JuCon SF MC4-Evo 2 ILF 3 and the JuCon Y-plug - MC4-Evo 2 Y-Splitter. Both
products are complaint and certified acoording the current TUV standards for
inline fuse and wire harnesses.
The new products in the eBoS portfolio have officially been tested by a notified
body and hold a TÜV Rheinland certificate. By choosing these product solutions
the customer benefits from highest efficiency due to low contact resistance and
perfect isolation given by the innovative product design and manufacturing
technology. With very short assembly time, less material use, a smaller DC
combiner box, this latest all-in-one eBOS solution allows for cost savings
compared to conventional DC cabling systems. Based on proven Stäubli and Jurchen
Technology quality, the new products accomplish the offering for eBOS
application, guaranteeing safer, more reliable, and bankable PV assets at a
lower total cost of ownership (TCO).
Jurchen Technology will be happy to demonstrate the advantages of an all-in-one
cabling solution, at booth 336, hall A5 at Intersolar Europe.
About Jurchen Technology GmbH:
https://lnkd.in/gt7gTwS4
Pressekontakt:
Jurchen Technology GmbH
Herr Michael Jurchen
Mobil: 0171 7670566
mailto:info@jurchen-technology.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163026/5217879
OTS: Jurchen Technology GmbH
