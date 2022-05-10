checkAd

NTT DATA Business Solutions AG Receives 2022 SAP® Pinnacle Award and is Named a Finalist in Several Categories (FOTO)

Bielefeld (ots) - NTT DATA Business Solutions AG today announced that it
received a 2022 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the Sales Excellence - Cross Segment
category and the Sales Excellence - Midmarket category for its outstanding
performance as an SAP partner. In addition, NTT DATA Business Solutions was
named a finalist for the 2022 SAP Pinnacle Award in the Demand Generation
category and the Delivery Excellence category. The winners and finalists of the
2022 SAP Pinnacle Awards were chosen in 22 categories on recommendations from
SAP, customer feedback, and performance indicators.

"With the SAP Pinnacle Awards, we recognize top-performing partners who have
excelled in helping customers become best-run businesses," said Christian Klein,
CEO of SAP SE. "The winning partners have been chosen based on their commitment
to customer value creation, exponential growth, and simplification. Together, we
support our customers on their journey to becoming intelligent, sustainable
enterprises."

SAP Pinnacle Awards shine a spotlight on distinguished partners to acknowledge
their dedication to teamwork, exceptional innovation, and capacity to help
customers achieve their goals.

"Working with the winners of an SAP Pinnacle Award means working with top SAP
partners. And we are one of them. That makes us very proud," said Norbert
Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions AG. "We are a leading SAP partner for
the midmarket. This year's awards once again impressively underline this. We use
leading technologies from SAP and our own solutions to optimize our customers'
business success. This remains our claim and is our promise of quality."

The 2022 SAP Pinnacle Awards have a laser focus on recognizing partner
performance outcomes and were revised to be even more customer-centric, thereby
showcasing the direct value partners bring to customers. By moving away from
recognizing partners based on their relationship type, solution, or
line-of-business focus, the enhancements for 2022 make the award categories
applicable to the entire SAP partner ecosystem, boosting eligibility and making
them the most inclusive ever.

Detailed information on the SAP Pinnacle Award 2022 can be found here:
https://www.sap.com/partner/pinnacle-awards.html

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions (https://nttdata-solutions.com/de/) designs,
implements, manages, and continuously enhances SAP solutions to make them work
for companies and their people. Aiming to help companies to transform, grow and
become more successful, NTT DATA Business Solutions connects with a more than
in-depth expertise for SAP solutions its clients´ business opportunities with
the latest technologies - individually and across all business areas. As part of
the NTT DATA group and as a global strategic partner of SAP, with close ties to
other partners, NTT DATA Business Solutions gives clients and prospects access
to innovative solutions and developments and thus makes an important
contribution to innovation and long-term business success. NTT DATA Business
Solutions employs more than 12,000 people in 31 countries.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA - a part of NTT Group - is a trusted global innovator of IT and
business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through
consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT
modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society,
to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients'
long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve
them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at
https://www.nttdata.com/global/en .

# # #

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their
respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany
and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional
trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned
are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Contact:

Head of Corporate Communications
Silvia Dicke
NTT DATA Business Solutions
Königsbreede 1
33605 Bielefeld, Germany
T: +49 (0) 521/9 14 48-107
E-mail: mailto:silvia.dicke@nttdata.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/24336/5218012
OTS: NTT DATA Business Solutions AG



