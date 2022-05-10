NTT DATA Business Solutions AG Receives 2022 SAP® Pinnacle Award and is Named a Finalist in Several Categories (FOTO)

Bielefeld (ots) - NTT DATA Business Solutions AG today announced that it

received a 2022 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the Sales Excellence - Cross Segment

category and the Sales Excellence - Midmarket category for its outstanding

performance as an SAP partner. In addition, NTT DATA Business Solutions was

named a finalist for the 2022 SAP Pinnacle Award in the Demand Generation

category and the Delivery Excellence category. The winners and finalists of the

2022 SAP Pinnacle Awards were chosen in 22 categories on recommendations from

SAP, customer feedback, and performance indicators.



"With the SAP Pinnacle Awards, we recognize top-performing partners who have

excelled in helping customers become best-run businesses," said Christian Klein,

CEO of SAP SE. "The winning partners have been chosen based on their commitment

to customer value creation, exponential growth, and simplification. Together, we

support our customers on their journey to becoming intelligent, sustainable

enterprises."





SAP Pinnacle Awards shine a spotlight on distinguished partners to acknowledgetheir dedication to teamwork, exceptional innovation, and capacity to helpcustomers achieve their goals."Working with the winners of an SAP Pinnacle Award means working with top SAPpartners. And we are one of them. That makes us very proud," said NorbertRotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions AG. "We are a leading SAP partner forthe midmarket. This year's awards once again impressively underline this. We useleading technologies from SAP and our own solutions to optimize our customers'business success. This remains our claim and is our promise of quality."The 2022 SAP Pinnacle Awards have a laser focus on recognizing partnerperformance outcomes and were revised to be even more customer-centric, therebyshowcasing the direct value partners bring to customers. By moving away fromrecognizing partners based on their relationship type, solution, orline-of-business focus, the enhancements for 2022 make the award categoriesapplicable to the entire SAP partner ecosystem, boosting eligibility and makingthem the most inclusive ever.Detailed information on the SAP Pinnacle Award 2022 can be found here:https://www.sap.com/partner/pinnacle-awards.htmlAbout NTT DATA Business SolutionsNTT DATA Business Solutions (https://nttdata-solutions.com/de/) designs,implements, manages, and continuously enhances SAP solutions to make them workfor companies and their people. Aiming to help companies to transform, grow andbecome more successful, NTT DATA Business Solutions connects with a more thanin-depth expertise for SAP solutions its clients´ business opportunities withthe latest technologies - individually and across all business areas. As part ofthe NTT DATA group and as a global strategic partner of SAP, with close ties toother partners, NTT DATA Business Solutions gives clients and prospects accessto innovative solutions and developments and thus makes an importantcontribution to innovation and long-term business success. NTT DATA BusinessSolutions employs more than 12,000 people in 31 countries.About NTT DATANTT DATA - a part of NTT Group - is a trusted global innovator of IT andbusiness services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform throughconsulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & ITmodernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society,to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients'long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to servethem in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us athttps://www.nttdata.com/global/en .# # #SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as theirrespective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germanyand other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additionaltrademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentionedare the trademarks of their respective companies.Contact:Head of Corporate CommunicationsSilvia DickeNTT DATA Business SolutionsKönigsbreede 133605 Bielefeld, GermanyT: +49 (0) 521/9 14 48-107E-mail: mailto:silvia.dicke@nttdata.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/24336/5218012OTS: NTT DATA Business Solutions AG