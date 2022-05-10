Dentsply Sirona Earnings Miss Expectations; Guidance Cut
(PLX AI) – Dentsply Sirona Q1 revenue USD 965 million vs. estimate USD 988 million.Q1 adjusted EPS USD 0.52 vs. estimate USD 0.56Q1 adjusted operating income USD 153 million vs. estimate USD 170 millionOutlook FY organic growth 2-3%, down from 4-5% …
- (PLX AI) – Dentsply Sirona Q1 revenue USD 965 million vs. estimate USD 988 million.
- Q1 adjusted EPS USD 0.52 vs. estimate USD 0.56
- Q1 adjusted operating income USD 153 million vs. estimate USD 170 million
- Outlook FY organic growth 2-3%, down from 4-5% previously
- Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 2.35-2.55, down from USD 3.05-3.25 previously
- The first quarter was a challenging quarter, and our financial performance and revised outlook reflect the impact of larger-than-expected macroeconomic headwinds and lower-than-expected performance in the United States, interim CEO says
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0