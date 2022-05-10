Sysco Q3 Earnings Considerably Above Expectations
(PLX AI) – Sysco Q3 adjusted EPS USD 0.71 vs. estimate USD 0.55.Q3 adjusted EBITDA USD 755.8 million vs. estimate USD 694 millionQ3 sales USD 16,900 million vs. estimate USD 16,000 millionRobust consumer and customer away-from-home demand in late …
- (PLX AI) – Sysco Q3 adjusted EPS USD 0.71 vs. estimate USD 0.55.
- Q3 adjusted EBITDA USD 755.8 million vs. estimate USD 694 million
- Q3 sales USD 16,900 million vs. estimate USD 16,000 million
- Robust consumer and customer away-from-home demand in late February and March, as Sysco’s resilient business snapped back from the impact of Omicron
- Meaningful market share gains in the U.S. and International Segments based on Sysco’s Recipe for Growth strategy
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0