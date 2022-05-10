Sysco Q3 Earnings Considerably Above Expectations

(PLX AI) – Sysco Q3 adjusted EPS USD 0.71 vs. estimate USD 0.55.Q3 adjusted EBITDA USD 755.8 million vs. estimate USD 694 millionQ3 sales USD 16,900 million vs. estimate USD 16,000 millionRobust consumer and customer away-from-home demand in late …

