checkAd

Sysco Q3 Earnings Considerably Above Expectations

(PLX AI) – Sysco Q3 adjusted EPS USD 0.71 vs. estimate USD 0.55.Q3 adjusted EBITDA USD 755.8 million vs. estimate USD 694 millionQ3 sales USD 16,900 million vs. estimate USD 16,000 millionRobust consumer and customer away-from-home demand in late …

  • (PLX AI) – Sysco Q3 adjusted EPS USD 0.71 vs. estimate USD 0.55.
  • Q3 adjusted EBITDA USD 755.8 million vs. estimate USD 694 million
  • Q3 sales USD 16,900 million vs. estimate USD 16,000 million
  • Robust consumer and customer away-from-home demand in late February and March, as Sysco’s resilient business snapped back from the impact of Omicron
  • Meaningful market share gains in the U.S. and International Segments based on Sysco’s Recipe for Growth strategy
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  27   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Sysco Q3 Earnings Considerably Above Expectations (PLX AI) – Sysco Q3 adjusted EPS USD 0.71 vs. estimate USD 0.55.Q3 adjusted EBITDA USD 755.8 million vs. estimate USD 694 millionQ3 sales USD 16,900 million vs. estimate USD 16,000 millionRobust consumer and customer away-from-home demand in late …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Q1 Revenue Below Expectations; Keeps FY Targets Unchanged
Corestate Looking to Convert Bonds, Says Won't Achieve Financial Targets in 2022
Bayer Q1 Earnings Much Better Than Expected; Outlook Confirmed
Hexagon Purus Q1 Revenue Tops Estimates
Swedish Match Confirms in Talks to Be Bought by Philip Morris
Munich RE Q1 Results Tops Consensus; Guidance Unchanged
Lufthansa Buys 17 More Long-Haul and Freight Aircraft from Boeing
Schaeffler Q1 Adjusted EBIT EUR 258 Million vs. Estimate EUR 237 Million
Lemonade Q1 Adjusted EBITDA USD -57.4 Million
Groupon Q1 Earnings Below Expectations; Cuts FY Guidance
Titel
Telefonica Subsidiary Telefonica Tech Buys BE-terna Group for up to EUR 350 Million
Plug Power Q1 Revenue Below Expectations; Keeps FY Targets Unchanged
TeamViewer Q1 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 83.2 Million vs. Estimate EUR 62 Million
Block Q1 Revenue Misses Estimates, but Adj. EBITDA Is Ahead
Zalando Q1 Adj. EBIT Loss Bigger Than Expected; Now Sees Outlook at Lower End of Range
Vonovia Q1 Net Income EUR -29.1 Million
Ebay Q2 Outlook Ahead on Revenue, Lags Consensus on Adj. EPS; Shares Fall
Aixtron Q1 EBIT EUR 14.2 Million
Cancom Q1 EBITDA EUR 27.2 Million
Booking Holdings Q1 Earnings Much Better Than Expected; Reports Record High Bookings
Titel
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Plug Power Gets Contract to Deliver Green Hydrogen to Walmart
Telefonica Subsidiary Telefonica Tech Buys BE-terna Group for up to EUR 350 Million
Plug Power Q1 Revenue Below Expectations; Keeps FY Targets Unchanged
TeamViewer Q1 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 83.2 Million vs. Estimate EUR 62 Million
Tomra Systems Q1 EBITA NOK 237 Million vs. Estimate NOK 248 Million
Sixt Hit by Cyber Attack, Says Impact Was Minimized
AbbVie Q1 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates; Guidance Cut on Milestone Expense
Block Q1 Revenue Misses Estimates, but Adj. EBITDA Is Ahead
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian