Evotec Extends Bristol Myers Deal with Total Potential of $5 Billion
(PLX AI) – Evotec and Bristol Myers Squibb extend and expand strategic partnership.Evotec Aim of the eight-year extension is to develop a broad pipeline of molecular glue degradersEvotec receives an upfront payment of $ 200 m and expects to obtain …
- (PLX AI) – Evotec and Bristol Myers Squibb extend and expand strategic partnership.
- Evotec Aim of the eight-year extension is to develop a broad pipeline of molecular glue degraders
- Evotec receives an upfront payment of $ 200 m and expects to obtain further performance-based, near-term and programme-based milestone payments
- Evotec deal potential of $ 5 bn with additional tiered royalties on product sales
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0