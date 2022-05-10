checkAd

Borussia Dortmund Sees EUR 35-40 Million Positive Effect on Earnings from Haaland Transfer to Man City

  • (PLX AI) – Borussia Dortmund: Erling Haaland close to move to Manchester City
  • Borussia Dortmund expects a positive effect on the key earnings figures of approx. 35.0 - 40.0 m. EUR
  • Borussia Dortmund says transfer deal will not fall in the current 2021/2022 financial year, but in the 2022/2023 financial year

Autor: PLX AI
