Borussia Dortmund Sees EUR 35-40 Million Positive Effect on Earnings from Haaland Transfer to Man City
- (PLX AI) – Borussia Dortmund: Erling Haaland close to move to Manchester City
- Borussia Dortmund expects a positive effect on the key earnings figures of approx. 35.0 - 40.0 m. EUR
- Borussia Dortmund says transfer deal will not fall in the current 2021/2022 financial year, but in the 2022/2023 financial year
