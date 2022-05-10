(PLX AI) – Borussia Dortmund: Erling Haaland close to move to Manchester CityBorussia Dortmund expects a positive effect on the key earnings figures of approx. 35.0 - 40.0 m. EURBorussia Dortmund says transfer deal will not fall in the current …

Borussia Dortmund Sees EUR 35-40 Million Positive Effect on Earnings from Haaland Transfer to Man City

