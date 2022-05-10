checkAd

Treliant and KX Build Alliance Combining Advanced Real-Time Analytics Services and Consultancy

Treliant (https://www.treliant.com/) , a global financial services consultancy,
has built an alliance with KX (https://kx.com/) , a worldwide leader in
real-time data analytics, to provide consulting and implementation services
around KX Insights, its real-time streaming analytics platform. The alliance
aims to support clients of both organizations with industry leading
implementation and support capabilities.

Treliant's Capital Markets practice
(https://www.treliant.com/services/capital-markets/) , which currently focuses
on delivering large scale business and regulatory driven change projects in
addition to digital transformations, is now leveraging its specialist data and
data management capabilities to expand its offerings for its client base. KX is
a key part of the critical infrastructure for many of the world's leading
financial institutions. Together, Treliant's excellence in service delivery
combined with KX's market-leading real-time analytics and decision intelligence
technology will assist buy-side firms, sell-side institutions, and
infrastructure providers such as exchanges, to create insights supporting
real-time decision-making, which can be leveraged to deliver enhanced business
performance.

"KX Insights delivers industry-leading, real-time streaming data analytics
solutions that transform how firms make decisions and derive key business value
as data driven organizations," said Paul Walsh
(https://www.treliant.com/our-team/paul-walsh/) , Head of the Capital Market's
Digital Transformation
(https://www.treliant.com/services/digital-transformation/) practice within
Treliant . "Combining our specialized data and project delivery capabilities, we
look forward to working with KX, to deliver solutions around KX Insights for our
capital markets and financial services customers, giving them improved
time-to-value and faster time-to-market".

"The financial services landscape continues to be transformed by rapidly
changing market conditions and technology choices, and the business insights
locked within real-time data can be transformative for firms in the financial
services sector," said Conor Twomey, Head of Customer Success at KX . "By
leveraging Treliant's delivery capabilities and data experts, we're giving our
customers even greater choice of who they work with for the implementation of
our market-leading KX technology."

A key part of Treliant's Capital Markets practice focuses on innovative data
solutions, delivered both on client site and through two services centers, in
Belfast, Northern Ireland and ?ódz, Poland, (with a third in North America
