Treliant and KX Build Alliance Combining Advanced Real-Time Analytics Services and Consultancy
Treliant (https://www.treliant.com/) , a global financial services consultancy,
has built an alliance with KX (https://kx.com/) , a worldwide leader in
real-time data analytics, to provide consulting and implementation services
around KX Insights, its real-time streaming analytics platform. The alliance
aims to support clients of both organizations with industry leading
implementation and support capabilities.
Treliant's Capital Markets practice
(https://www.treliant.com/services/capital-markets/) , which currently focuses
on delivering large scale business and regulatory driven change projects in
addition to digital transformations, is now leveraging its specialist data and
data management capabilities to expand its offerings for its client base. KX is
a key part of the critical infrastructure for many of the world's leading
financial institutions. Together, Treliant's excellence in service delivery
combined with KX's market-leading real-time analytics and decision intelligence
technology will assist buy-side firms, sell-side institutions, and
infrastructure providers such as exchanges, to create insights supporting
real-time decision-making, which can be leveraged to deliver enhanced business
performance.
