Treliant and KX Build Alliance Combining Advanced Real-Time Analytics Services and Consultancy

Treliant (https://www.treliant.com/) , a global financial services consultancy,

has built an alliance with KX (https://kx.com/) , a worldwide leader in

real-time data analytics, to provide consulting and implementation services

around KX Insights, its real-time streaming analytics platform. The alliance

aims to support clients of both organizations with industry leading

implementation and support capabilities.



Treliant's Capital Markets practice

(https://www.treliant.com/services/capital-markets/) , which currently focuses

on delivering large scale business and regulatory driven change projects in

addition to digital transformations, is now leveraging its specialist data and

data management capabilities to expand its offerings for its client base. KX is

a key part of the critical infrastructure for many of the world's leading

financial institutions. Together, Treliant's excellence in service delivery

combined with KX's market-leading real-time analytics and decision intelligence

technology will assist buy-side firms, sell-side institutions, and

infrastructure providers such as exchanges, to create insights supporting

real-time decision-making, which can be leveraged to deliver enhanced business

performance.



