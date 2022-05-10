AE Solar, the TIER 1 German manufacturer has proven itself to be a dynamic and progressive enterprise since its inception in 2003 (FOTO)

Königsbrunn (ots) - This year at Intersolar Munich, the company presents 3 new

product series: Aurora - up to 670W power range, Silicon Heterojunction

Technology - Comet - up to 22,2% efficiency range and Neptune - PVT modules

produce two types of energy from the sun's radiation: Electricity and heat, AE

Solar's solution against the gas crisis.



Aurora modules are the most flexible product of AE Solar with various electrical

characterizations properties and bills of materials. The Aurora modules range in

output up to 670 W with an efficiency of up to 21.6%. The modules come in three

different bills of materials: Mono-facial, Bifacial with glass-transparent

backsheet, and Bifacial double-glass. All of them are durable and resistant to

harsh environmental conditions including high ammonia, salt mist, sand, and dust

as well as potential-induced degradation as per various industry-standard tests

such as the IEC, and CE. The module series are already highly demanded and

top-selling since its announcement.



