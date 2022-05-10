checkAd

Bang & Olufsen Cuts Outlook Due to China Covid Lockdowns

(PLX AI) – B&O Outlook FY revenue DKK 2,850-2,950 million, down from DKK 2,900-3,100 million previously. Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin -2 to 2%, down from low end of 2-4% previouslyOutlook FY free cash flow DKK -180 to -140 million, down from low …

  • (PLX AI) – B&O Outlook FY revenue DKK 2,850-2,950 million, down from DKK 2,900-3,100 million previously.
  • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin -2 to 2%, down from low end of 2-4% previously
  • Outlook FY free cash flow DKK -180 to -140 million, down from low end of DKK 0-100 million previously
  • The free cash flow is furthermore impacted by higher overdue receivables, company said
  • In Americas, the company expects revenue growth in Q4, and the company had solid sell-out growth in March and April
  • In EMEA, revenue in Q4 is expected to decline primarily due to high comparables from last year
  • Like-for-like sell-out continued to increase in March and April, however, retailers in Europe are indicating lower in-store traffic


