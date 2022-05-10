Wynn Q1 Revenue Misses Expectations, but Adj. EBITDA Comes Ahead

(PLX AI) – Wynn Q1 revenue USD 953.3 million vs. estimate USD 986 million.Q1 net income USD -183.3 millionQ1 adjusted EBITDA USD 177.6 million vs. estimate USD 162 millionCEO says results reflect continued strength at both Wynn Las Vegas and Encore …

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer