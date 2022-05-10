Wynn Q1 Revenue Misses Expectations, but Adj. EBITDA Comes Ahead
- (PLX AI) – Wynn Q1 revenue USD 953.3 million vs. estimate USD 986 million.
- Q1 net income USD -183.3 million
- Q1 adjusted EBITDA USD 177.6 million vs. estimate USD 162 million
- CEO says results reflect continued strength at both Wynn Las Vegas and Encore Boston Harbor with very strong customer demand to deliver a new first quarter record for Adjusted Property EBITDA at both properties
- Says Macau market will benefit from return when travel restrictions subside
