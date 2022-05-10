checkAd

Wynn Q1 Revenue Misses Expectations, but Adj. EBITDA Comes Ahead

(PLX AI) – Wynn Q1 revenue USD 953.3 million vs. estimate USD 986 million.Q1 net income USD -183.3 millionQ1 adjusted EBITDA USD 177.6 million vs. estimate USD 162 millionCEO says results reflect continued strength at both Wynn Las Vegas and Encore …

  • (PLX AI) – Wynn Q1 revenue USD 953.3 million vs. estimate USD 986 million.
  • Q1 net income USD -183.3 million
  • Q1 adjusted EBITDA USD 177.6 million vs. estimate USD 162 million
  • CEO says results reflect continued strength at both Wynn Las Vegas and Encore Boston Harbor with very strong customer demand to deliver a new first quarter record for Adjusted Property EBITDA at both properties
  • Says Macau market will benefit from return when travel restrictions subside

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 61,45$, was eine Steigerung von +2,02% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  12   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Wynn Q1 Revenue Misses Expectations, but Adj. EBITDA Comes Ahead (PLX AI) – Wynn Q1 revenue USD 953.3 million vs. estimate USD 986 million.Q1 net income USD -183.3 millionQ1 adjusted EBITDA USD 177.6 million vs. estimate USD 162 millionCEO says results reflect continued strength at both Wynn Las Vegas and Encore …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus Q1 Revenue Tops Estimates
Bayer Q1 Earnings Much Better Than Expected; Outlook Confirmed
Munich RE Q1 Results Tops Consensus; Guidance Unchanged
Evotec Extends Bristol Myers Deal with Total Potential of $5 Billion
Campari Buys Picon for EUR 119 Million from Diageo
Lemonade Q1 Adjusted EBITDA USD -57.4 Million
Fraport Q1 Revenue Beats Consensus, but EBITDA Below; Guidance Unchanged
Siltronic Q1 Earnings Better Than Expected; Guidance Confirmed
Wacker Neuson Q1 EBIT EUR 39.1 Million
Dentsply Sirona Earnings Miss Expectations; Guidance Cut
Titel
Telefonica Subsidiary Telefonica Tech Buys BE-terna Group for up to EUR 350 Million
Plug Power Q1 Revenue Below Expectations; Keeps FY Targets Unchanged
TeamViewer Q1 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 83.2 Million vs. Estimate EUR 62 Million
Block Q1 Revenue Misses Estimates, but Adj. EBITDA Is Ahead
Vonovia Q1 Net Income EUR -29.1 Million
Zalando Q1 Adj. EBIT Loss Bigger Than Expected; Now Sees Outlook at Lower End of Range
Ebay Q2 Outlook Ahead on Revenue, Lags Consensus on Adj. EPS; Shares Fall
Aixtron Q1 EBIT EUR 14.2 Million
Hexagon Purus Q1 Revenue Tops Estimates
Bayer Q1 Earnings Much Better Than Expected; Outlook Confirmed
Titel
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Plug Power Gets Contract to Deliver Green Hydrogen to Walmart
Telefonica Subsidiary Telefonica Tech Buys BE-terna Group for up to EUR 350 Million
Plug Power Q1 Revenue Below Expectations; Keeps FY Targets Unchanged
TeamViewer Q1 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 83.2 Million vs. Estimate EUR 62 Million
Tomra Systems Q1 EBITA NOK 237 Million vs. Estimate NOK 248 Million
Sixt Hit by Cyber Attack, Says Impact Was Minimized
AbbVie Q1 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates; Guidance Cut on Milestone Expense
Block Q1 Revenue Misses Estimates, but Adj. EBITDA Is Ahead
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian