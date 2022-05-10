checkAd

Occidental Q1 Earnings Beat Expectations, with OxyChem Posting Record Pretax

(PLX AI) – Occidental Q1 net income USD 4,700 million.Q1 EPS USD 4.65Q1 adjusted EPS USD 2.12 vs. estimate USD 2.03Q1 adjusted net income USD 2,100 million vs. estimate USD 1,900 millionOxyChem generated record quarterly pre-tax earnings of $671 …

  • (PLX AI) – Occidental Q1 net income USD 4,700 million.
  • Q1 EPS USD 4.65
  • Q1 adjusted EPS USD 2.12 vs. estimate USD 2.03
  • Q1 adjusted net income USD 2,100 million vs. estimate USD 1,900 million
  • OxyChem generated record quarterly pre-tax earnings of $671 million; total year pre-tax earnings guidance increased to between $2.1 billion to $2.4 billion
  • Midstream exceeded quarterly guidance with adjusted pre-tax earnings of $148 million; total year pre-tax earnings guidance increased to between $175 million to $275 million
