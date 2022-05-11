Rational Q1 Earnings Much Better Than Expected
(PLX AI) – Q1 revenue EUR 225.3 million vs. estimate EUR 202 millionQ1 EPS EUR 3.19Q1 EBIT EUR 47.8 million vs. estimate EUR 38 millionQ1 EBIT margin 21.2%Still sees FY revenue growth 10-15%Says prospects generally look promising as orders on hand …
