K+S Q1 EBITDA Beats Estimates as High Prices Offset Lower Volumes, Energy Costs
(PLX AI) – K S Q1 revenue EUR 1,200 million vs. estimate EUR 1,287 million.Q1 EBITDA EUR 524 million vs. estimate EUR 505 millionOutlook FY EBITDA EUR 2,300-2,600 million (already raised last month)Outlook FY adjusted free cash flow EUR 1,000-1,200 …
- (PLX AI) – K+S Q1 revenue EUR 1,200 million vs. estimate EUR 1,287 million.
- Q1 EBITDA EUR 524 million vs. estimate EUR 505 million
- Outlook FY EBITDA EUR 2,300-2,600 million (already raised last month)
- Outlook FY adjusted free cash flow EUR 1,000-1,200 million
- Higher average prices in both customer segments and positive currency effects more than offset lower volumes and increased costs for energy, logistics, and materials, company said
- If a gas shortage were to occur, this would have an impact on the energy supply to the German sites and therefore lead to restrictions in production, the company said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0