(PLX AI) – Thyssenkrupp Q2 orders EUR 13,600 million.Q2 revenue EUR 10,600 million vs. estimate EUR 9,450 millionQ2 adjusted EBIT EUR 802 million vs. estimate EUR 597 millionFull-year forecast for adjusted EBIT raised for fiscal year 2021/2022: …

Thyssenkrupp Q2 Earnings Much Better Than Expected; Raises Outlook

