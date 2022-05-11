Thyssenkrupp Q2 Earnings Much Better Than Expected; Raises Outlook
- (PLX AI) – Thyssenkrupp Q2 orders EUR 13,600 million.
- Q2 revenue EUR 10,600 million vs. estimate EUR 9,450 million
- Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR 802 million vs. estimate EUR 597 million
- Full-year forecast for adjusted EBIT raised for fiscal year 2021/2022: improvement to at least EUR 2.0 billion expected
- Full-year forecast for free cash flow before M&A resumed: negative figure in mid-three-digit million euro range expected
