Lundbeck Q1 Core EBIT, Revenue Top Expectations; Guidance Unchanged
- (PLX AI) – Lundbeck Q1 core EBIT DKK 1,184 million vs. estimate DKK 1,024 million.
- Q1 core EBIT margin 27.1% vs. estimate 24%
- Q1 core EPS DKK 4.67 vs. estimate DKK 3.44
- Q1 revenue DKK 4,372 million vs. estimate DKK 4,233 million
- Outlook FY EBIT DKK 2,200-2,600 million (unchanged)
- Revenue still expected at DKK 16.7 – 17.3 billion, Core EBIT still expected at DKK 3.6 – 4.0 billion
- Says the quarter was impacted by lower revenue of Northera following its loss of exclusivity in the first quarter of 2021 while also benefitting from appreciation of main currencies
- Says Vyepti is growing as the pandemic impact on face-to-face interactions diminishes
- Vyepti reaching DKK 170 million for the quarter compared to DKK 76 million in the first quarter of 2021
