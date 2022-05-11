Auto1 Q1 Revenue Tops Expectations; Guidance Unchanged
(PLX AI) – Auto1 Q1 revenue EUR 1,637.9 million vs. estimate EUR 1,515 million.Q1 adjusted EBITDA EUR -47.6 millionOutlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin -3 to -2%Outlook FY revenue EUR 5,700-6,800 millionThe Group continues to aim for a target of …
- (PLX AI) – Auto1 Q1 revenue EUR 1,637.9 million vs. estimate EUR 1,515 million.
- Q1 adjusted EBITDA EUR -47.6 million
- Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin -3 to -2%
- Outlook FY revenue EUR 5,700-6,800 million
- The Group continues to aim for a target of 650,000-770,000 units sold, with 70,000-90,000 units sold in its rapidly growing Autohero retail segment
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0