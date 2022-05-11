Rovi Q1 Revenue, EBITDA Beat Estimates
(PLX AI) – Rovi Q1 EBITDA EUR 74.3 million vs. estimate EUR 67 million.Q1 net income EUR 53 millionQ1 revenue EUR 205.6 million vs. estimate EUR 200 million, driven by the strength of the contract manufacturing organization business, which grew by …
- (PLX AI) – Rovi Q1 EBITDA EUR 74.3 million vs. estimate EUR 67 million.
- Q1 net income EUR 53 million
- Q1 revenue EUR 205.6 million vs. estimate EUR 200 million, driven by the strength of the contract manufacturing organization business, which grew by 167%, and the specialty pharmaceutical business, where sales rose 16%
- Sales of the heparin franchise (Low Molecular Weight Heparins (LMWH) and other heparins) increased by 19% to 75.9 million euros
- Sales of the enoxaparin biosimilar increased 50% to 44.2 million euros and sales of Bemiparin decreased 8% to 30.0 million euros
