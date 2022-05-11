Swedish Match Gets Takeover Offer from Philip Morris at SEK 106 per Share, or SEK 161.2 Billion
(PLX AI) – Swedish Match gets public cash offer by Philip Morris Holland Holdings B.V.Swedish Match: PMHH is offering SEK 106 per Swedish Match share in cashSwedish Match: Offer values Swedish Match at approximately SEK 161.2 billion
